Rotary Club to help Ipswich respite centre

Chris Hunter, Fiona Lorimer, Kieth Reinke, Caylie Field and Rosemary Kelly are all looking forward to the upcoming fundraising event at the Brookwater Golf Club for people suffering with Alzheimers.

MEMBERS from the Rotary Club of Greater Springfield will be hosting a gala cocktail event next month to support an Ipswich-based respite centre which provides ongoing support for people suffering with Alzheimers.

The Rotary Club of Greater Springfield have teamed up with Llewellyn Motors to host the Llewellyn's Wheels for Respite cocktail party which will be held at the Brookwater Golf and Country Club on Saturday, May 27.

The gala event will raise awareness of dementia among the Greater Springfield community and also support Rosemary Cottage, a respite centre in Ipswich which provides support and relief for carers and ongoing support for clients. The group are hoping to provide a car for the clients of Rosemary Cottage so they can participate in small group outings, community functions, shopping excursions and more that they would not otherwise be able to partake in.

Rotary Club of Greater Springfield president Chris Steinback said it was important to focus on such a important disease.

"Those struck down with Alzheimers have the right to continue to enjoy the good things in life, have meaningful roles, and engage in activities that are enjoyable to them," he said.

"There are so many people in Springfield living with Alzheimers. Many people would know someone who has Alzheimers."

If you wish to support the Rotary Club of Greater Springfield's vision to assist people living with Alzheimers and the Rosemary Cottage Respite Centre, whether as a sponsor or as a participant in the club's gala cocktail party, phone Fiona on 0413 801 300.

For event details, search gala cocktail on eventbrite.com.