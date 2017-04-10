30°
ROLLOVER: Road blocked after truck crash in Ipswich

Greg Osborn
| 10th Apr 2017 2:30 PM Updated: 4:48 PM
No one was injured in the incident and the driver is out of the cab.
No one was injured in the incident and the driver is out of the cab.

Emergency services are at the scene of a truck rollover at Ipswich this afternoon.

The single-vehicle crash occurred just before 2pm at the roundabout near the intersection of King Edward Pde and Olga St. 

No one was injured in the incident and the driver is out of the cab.

A heavy-haulage vehicle crew are on route to the scene as the waste disposal truck is blocking the roadway.

Traffic diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area or seek an alternative route.

Police estimate the road will be closed for at least an hour or two.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich truck rollover

