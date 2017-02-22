Rock and roll to hit the stage at Lions Richlands

TRIBUTE: Creedence: The John Fogerty Show, will be at Lions Richlands this weekend.

FANS of rock and roll will be able to relive some of the biggest hits from the biggest bands at a double headlining concert at Lions Richlands this weekend.

The first half of the show features songs from the tribute band The Country Classics Show, who will play a mixture of your favourite and timeless classic country rock artists like Johnny Cash, The Eagles, Kenny Rogers and Steve Earle including hits like Sweet Home Alabama, Folsom Prison Blues, Thank God I'm a Country Boy, Copperhead Road, The Gambler plus many more.

Afterwards, musicians from Creedence: The John Fogerty Show, will take to the stage where they will take the audience on a rock and roll journey through the swamps and bayous of America's south to the soundtrack of one of America's greatest band and songwriter.

The show will perform all of the greatest hits from the band Creedenace Clearwater Revival and Fogerty's solo career including favourites like Bad Moon Rising, Fortunate Son, Green River, Proud Mary, Suzie Q, Run Through The Jungle, Born on the Bayou, The Old Man Down The Road and many more.

The two tribute bands will be playing at Lions Richlands on Friday, February 24 at 8.30pm. Doors open at 7.30pm and this is an 18 plus only event.

Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members and is a seated show.

To book tickets, phone the club on 32713636.