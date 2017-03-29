Road safety is for everyone

ISOBEL Warren may only be a youngster, but she already knows that when she wants to ride her beloved scooter, she must wear safety gear and stay away from the

road.

She has been taught these lessons by her parents, who work as a police officer and a lawyer.

Her mother Vicki Warren, who works for Maurice Blackburn Lawyers, said she wanted to spread the word about child safety because she has helped many families who are seeking compensation after they were injured by negligent or distracted drivers.

"We need to make people more aware, especially in school zones, that you need to lower your speed and be aware of your surroundings so you don't hurt any young children,” she said.

"It's pretty scary as a parent to drop your child off at school or daycare and see people either speeding or on their phones or anything else that distracts them.”

The latest 2017 Queensland Road Crash Data shows the state has already experienced more than 50 deaths on our roads.

Mrs Warren said parents need to have conversations with their kids about road safety so they are aware of their surroundings and can avoid being injured.

"Both my husband and I have seen this first hand through our work, which is why we have talked to Isobel over and over again that she needs to always have her helmet on when she is scooting, she needs to stop and look both ways with us when crossing the street and she needs to be aware of speeding motorists,” she said.

"She may only be three, but she understands what we are talking about.

"We may have to repeat them to her again sometimes, but she does understand and is able to comprehend what we

mean.

"These are the kind of conversations every parent needs to have with their children on a regular basis.”