Guard of Honour to farewell fallen officer Brett Forte

Tara Miko
| 6th Jun 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 9:53 AM

LATEST:  Plans are being finalised for the funeral of slain police officer Brett Forte who was gunned down on duty last week.

Queensland Police Assistant Commissioner Tony Wright said a large crowd was expected to pay their respects to the Toowoomba Tactical Crime Squad Senior Constable tomorrow.

"Since last Monday's tragic events, we have been inundated with well wishes and messages of support from the community which has been very touching," Assistant Commissioner Wright said.

"Tomorrow is all about honouring Senior Constable Forte's sacrifice and our officers have been working around the clock to ensure everything is in place to give him a dignified farewell that he deserves.

"We are expecting a large crowd to attend the funeral tomorrow and we have done extensive planning to ensure that we get everyone in and out safely.

"The venue can seat around 2000 people and a big screen will be erected out the front with temporary seating available for attendees if the venue becomes full."

The Chronicle will endeavour to livestream the funeral service online.

The QPS Executive Leadership Team will lead a Guard of Honour for Snr Const Forte, with serving and retired officers and staff lining Baker St stretching east to West St.

A funeral motorcade will travel from the Clive Berghofer Recreational Centre, east down Baker St, past the Guard of Honour.

The motorcade will be escorted by police motorcycles, the QPS Pipes and Drums, the Mounted Unit, and the Dog Squad.

Vale Senior Constable Brett Forte.
ROAD CLOSURES: The Queensland Police Service is coordinating with the Toowoomba Regional Council regarding funeral plans for Senior Constable Brett Forte tomorrow.

The funeral with full police honours will be held at 11am tomorrow at the Clive Berghofer Recreation Centre at the University of Southern Queensland.

Friends, family and members of the public are invited to pay their last respects to the heroic officer who was killed on duty last Monday.

A number of road closures will be enforced around the venue.

A section of Baker St will be closed from 7am to 3pm with signs and barriers in place to advise motorists of the changes.

Baker St from the western ring road entry to West St will be closed, including the access at the eastern end of the ring road on to Baker St.

Access to parking for the funeral will be via the western end of Baker St.

Police advise vehicles coming from West St to use Wuth St and Platz St to access the parking area off Baker St.

All road closure points will be manned by police officers.

Car parking will be available in two areas off Baker St, and motorists are advised to follow the directions of police officers.

The QPS executive leadership team will lead a Guard of Honour for Snr Const Forte.

Serving and retired members of the QPS will line both sides of Baker St, towards West St.

Snr Const Forte was gunned down by career criminal Rick Maddison during an attempted traffic intercept last Monday.

Maddison fled the scene and held police in a stand-off at a rural property at Adare for 20 hours before he tried to flee specialist officers about 11am on Tuesday.

He was shot and killed in the attempt.

Snr Const Forte's tragic death was mourned across the state, with sporting teams at the weekend pausing for a minute's silence ahead of weekend matches.

His funeral tomorrow will mark 10 days since his heroism in the line of duty where his action saved another officer's life.

brett forte clive berghofer recreation centre toowoomba university of southern queensland

