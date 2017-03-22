Motorcyclist airlifted after collision with car

A man is in hospital after a serious traffic crash near Lockyer Valley this morning.
Police said a motorbike and car collided on Postmans Rd, Postmans Ridge just before 10am.
Paramedics treated a man in his 40s for serious injuries to his chest, abdomen and legs.
He was later airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The road was temporally closed to allow for the patient's transport to the air ambulance.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
