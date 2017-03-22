Motorcyclist airlifted after collision with car

He was later airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A man is in hospital after a serious traffic crash near Lockyer Valley this morning.

Police said a motorbike and car collided on Postmans Rd, Postmans Ridge just before 10am.

Paramedics treated a man in his 40s for serious injuries to his chest, abdomen and legs.

He was later airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The road was temporally closed to allow for the patient's transport to the air ambulance.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.