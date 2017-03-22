29°
Motorcyclist airlifted after collision with car

Greg Osborn
22nd Mar 2017 11:30 AM
He was later airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Cait Crowley: WIN News

A man is in hospital after a serious traffic crash near Lockyer Valley this morning.

Police said a motorbike and car collided on Postmans Rd, Postmans Ridge just before 10am.

Paramedics treated a man in his 40s for serious injuries to his chest, abdomen and legs.

He was later airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The road was temporally closed to allow for the patient's transport to the air ambulance. 

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Emergency services are at the scene of a traffic crash at Lockyer Valley this morning.
Cait Crowley: WIN News
lockyer valley qas traffic crash

