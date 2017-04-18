27°
Road closed after car and garbage truck collide

Andrew Korner
18th Apr 2017 1:30 PM

TWO people have been taken to hospital after a car collided with a garbage truck and crashed through a fence.

Emergency services were called to Whitehill Rd, Flinders View about 12.30pm, following reports of an elderly woman trapped in her vehicle.

Firefighters helped paramedics free the woman from the car, removing some broken fence palings in the process.

The elderly woman, along with the driver of the Ipswich Waste Services truck, were taken to hospital for observation, but there were no reports of serious injuries.

City Works spokesman Cr David Morrison said council would conduct its own review into the incident.

There was no indication from police whether either driver was at fault.

The crash shut down Whitehill Rd, near the intersection of Edwards St, for a short time as the damaged vehicle was removed.
 

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  garbage truck traffic crash

