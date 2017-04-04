27°
News

Traffic chaos fuels case for new bridge across Bremer

Joel Gould
| 4th Apr 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 10:52 AM
TRUMPED: Congestion and frustration were the only winners on the David Trumpy Bridge last week during the flooding of other city bridges.
TRUMPED: Congestion and frustration were the only winners on the David Trumpy Bridge last week during the flooding of other city bridges.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

LAST week's floods and subsequent traffic logjam in the CBD made a compelling case for why funding and construction of a second Bremer River bridge crossing at Norman St needs to be fast-tracked, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale said.

Cr Pisasale said he would be writing a letter to federal Minister for Infrastructure Darren Chester on the issue.

It was Groundhog Day in the Ipswich CBD last week as the traffic chaos of 2011 and other floods was repeated with hundreds of residents stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic, seeking routes via the David Trumpy Bridge.

The David Trumpy Bridge and surrounds was a carpark with the Don Livingstone Bridge at One Mile, Hancock Bridge at Brassall and the Deebing Creek Bridge near Bremer High all submerged.

What should have been a 15-minute trip turned into an hour or more journey for many commuters.

Emergency services including police and Queensland Ambulance also reported difficulties in getting crews to certain parts of town for call-outs.

Cr Pisasale said the Norman St bridge, was "vital infrastructure for this city".

"Not only to cater for growth but also for emergency services," he said.

"What you saw last week, when all the bridges went out, was the biggest congestion and mess ever.

"The Norman St bridge would have alleviated that congestion and taken people who didn't need to use the CBD away. The whole CBD came to a standstill. Traffic at East St, Downs St and everywhere was a nightmare.

"We were lucky not to have accidents. I don't want to see any deaths so it is vital for the proper infrastructure to go in."

The latest update from the council was that the business case for the bridge was being completed.

"But we have done the business case and we have done all the modelling," Cr Pisasale said.

"Blind Freddie can see that the Norman St bridge is needed.

"Please, build this bridge as matter of urgency before someone is injured and the city is crippled.

"I am writing a personal letter now to the Minister (Chester). This is going to need big federal dollars."

The south-east Queensland Council of Mayors supports the project.

Blair MP Shayne Neumann said he supported Ipswich City Council's plans for a bridge, which will cost hundreds of millions of dollars, but needed to see the business case before he could lobby further for it.

"You can't get federal government funding without a business case and I don't recall seeing a business case from Ipswich City Council for the Norman St bridge," he said.

"That business case needs to be delivered to various levels of government and the council needs to get it on Infrastructure Australia's priority list.

"I agree it has been talked about for too long but the preparatory work needs to be done.

"The business case needs to show the economic benefits and the costings.

"I drove over the David Trumpy Bridge on several occasions in the height of the flood and it convinced me there is a need for the Norman St bridge."

Mr Neumann said funding would likely need to come from all three tiers of government.

According to the council's Norman St Bridge website, a second river crossing has been spoken about for at least 20 years and is needed within the next 10.

The business case will consider elements such as savings in travel time, reduction in traffic congestion and crashes, enhanced access to the emerging northern part of the CBD and access during times of emergency.

Opportunities for job creation and commercial development, business confidence and property values are other areas the business case addresses.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich norman st bridge paul pisasale shayne neumann

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Debbie's not done yet as she sets sights on New Zealand

Debbie's not done yet as she sets sights on New Zealand

The remnants of the Cyclone that smashed Queensland is making its way across the Tasman, bringing a possibility of a tornado.

Boredom busters for the kids

"Easter bunny with pink ears hugging little sweet baby girl wearing flower headband and jeans dress , on pink background . MORE SIMILAR PHOTOS ."

Our super list of school holiday fun.

2018 Commonwealth Games: What you need to know

COMMONWEALTH GAMES SUCCESS: Australia's Cate Campbell, Emma McKeon, Melanie Wright and Bronte Campbell celebrate with their medals after winning gold in the Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle final at the Commonwealth Games 2014 in Glasgow.

This is what you need to know.

Recap: Married At First Sight series 4: The finale

"HERT. KERK." Source: Channel 9

Burning questions are answered.

Local Partners

Debbie's not done yet as she sets sights on New Zealand

The remnants of the Cyclone that smashed Queensland is making its way across the Tasman, bringing a possibility of a tornado.

Traffic chaos fuels case for new bridge across Bremer

TRUMPED: Congestion and frustration were the only winners on the David Trumpy Bridge last week during the flooding of other city bridges.

Mayor campaigns federal Infrastructure Minister

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Project producers beg hosts not to play disgusting video

THE Project’s Carrie Bickmore and Waleed Aly have proven they’re just like the rest of us after losing their minds over a poo video on last night’s show.

Heston Blumenthal loses his mind on The Project

Do you understand Heston's rant?

‘Man up and apologise’: Viewers blast Andrew

Andrew refused to apologise on Married At First Sight last night.

Viewers blast MAFS’s Andrew after he refuses to apologise.

Flume dominates APRA Awards

Harley Streten aka Flume has cleaned up at the APRA Awards.

ELECTRONIC pop music has officially put Oz rock in a coma.

The Walking Dead s7 finale review: Let the battle commence

Chandler Riggs in a scene from The Walking Dead.

*EXTREME SPOILERS FOR THE WALKING DEAD SEASON 7 FINALE FOLLOW*

‘WE’VE MESSED UP’: George ‘devastated’ by $2.6 million error

Celebrity Chef George Calombaris at Jimmy Grants Robina, which is not thought to have been affected.

Wages bungle saw George Calombaris's staff underpaid by $2.6 million

Recap: Married At First Sight series 4: The finale

"HERT. KERK." Source: Channel 9

Burning questions are answered.

Prime Corner Block Location

152 Brisbane Road, Booval 4304

Commercial Situated on the busy Brisbane Road is this sought after tenanted commercial ... Auction Venue:...

Situated on the busy Brisbane Road is this sought after tenanted commercial property with fantastic exposure on a 651m2 block. andbull; Zoning of MCO1S Major...

You&#39;re Family&#39;s Summer Entertainer

53 Blenheim Crescent, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $479,000

Summer has arrived and this classy generously proportioned contemporary residence boasts street appeal, quality finishes & has great versatility and represents...

NEARLY NEW IN PARKLANDS ESTATE

29 Piping Court, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $429,000

Why have the hassle of building when you can move straight into this stylish 3 year old home in a quiet street in the sought after Parklands Estate in...

Perfect for the Country Life on 40 Acres

821 Coleyville Road, Coleyville 4307

Rural 4 2 2 $490,000...

With access to the Cunningham Highway within 5 minutes, it's perfect for the “Country Life” and it's an easy commute to Ipswich only 20 minutes away, Amberley Air...

GREAT LOCATION !! COME SEE THIS BARGAIN IN BOOVAL !!

16A Dudleigh Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $259,000 NEG

Set in a really convenient & central location, and only a short walk to Booval Fair, Booval Train Station, and many other convenience stores and shops, 16A...

4060m2 BLOCK WITH SUBDIVISION POTENTIAL

20 Rice Road, Redbank Plains 4301

House 3 2 4 $489,000

What an amazing property, so much land and so perfectly presented. It is rare to find a manicured 4060m2 block that offers fantastic veggie gardens, fruit trees...

PRICE REDUCED - Commercial Block DA Approval For Shops/Offices

66 Grace Street, Wulkuraka 4305

Commercial andbull; 1,658m2* commercial block with DA in place for shops/offices andbull; Offers ... $550,000 + GST

andbull; 1,658m2* commercial block with DA in place for shops/offices andbull; Offers to lease Received for the food store and bottle shop andbull; Adjacent to...

CHECK OUT ALL THE FEATURES ON THIS PRIME PROPERTY

162 Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

3122m2 Block- Potential to subdivide Low-set brick home in a sort after area perfect for Investment, Renovation or Development. - 4 massive bedrooms with built...

POSITION PERFECT

52 Whitehill Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 2 $449,000

Here is a chance to buy into the most elevated precinct of Eastern Heights, where properties are often sort after but rarely available. The home has been the...

ROOM FOR CARAVAN ON 805M2 BLOCK

23 Piping Court, Raceview 4305

House 3 2 2 $429,500

This stylish 4 year old hallmark home sits on a good size 805m2 block offering rear yard access through double side gates to a 8mt x 2.6mt x 3.5mt high carport...

Traffic chaos fuels case for new bridge across Bremer

TRUMPED: Congestion and frustration were the only winners on the David Trumpy Bridge last week during the flooding of other city bridges.

Mayor campaigns federal Infrastructure Minister

Caloundra West industrial site sold for $1,175,000

Coastline BMW to build state-of-the-art service centre

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!