29°
News

REVEALED: The postcodes to get a tax break after TC Debbie

Campbell Gellie
| 11th Apr 2017 12:26 PM Updated: 12th Apr 2017 7:22 AM
Nobody wants to think about tax after Cyclone Debbie so the ATO has given Mackay people a month off.
Nobody wants to think about tax after Cyclone Debbie so the ATO has given Mackay people a month off. al8er

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE last thing most people want to think about is tax, and that's all the time, let alone when they are cleaning up after Cyclone Debbie.

That's why the Australian Taxation Office is giving people and businesses in certain postcode areas a break.

This break comes in the form of fast-tracked refunds, additional time to lodge income tax returns and suspended payment requirements for people with debts until May.

The ATO might also be able to release taxpayers from some or all of their debt if paying their tax debt would cause serious hardship.

"The ATO can also help reconstruct tax records where documents have been destroyed," the department said.

Tax Commissioner Chris Jordan said taxpayers did not need to apply for a deferral or a faster refund.

"If your business or residential address is on one of the identified affected postcodes it will happen automatically," he said.

"People outside of the identified postcodes that have been impacted by the disaster are still able to contact us for assistance on 1800806218."

The postcodes:

Gold Coast City

4207, 4208, 4209, 4210, 4211, 4212, 4213, 4214, 4215, 4216, 4217, 4218, 4220, 4221, 4223, 4224, 4225, 4226, 4227, 4228

Lismore City Council

2471, 2472, 2477, 2480

Logan City

4119, 4123, 4124, 4125, 4127, 4128, 4129, 4130, 4131, 4132, 4133, 4205, 4207, 4270, 4280, 4285

Mackay Regional Council

4737, 4738, 4740, 4741, 4750, 4751, 4753, 4754, 4756, 4757, 4798, 4799, 4800

Scenic Rim Regional Council

4211, 4270, 4272, 4275, 4285, 4287, 4305, 4306, 4307, 4309, 4310, 4340

Tweed Council

2483, 2484, 2485, 2486, 2487, 2488, 2489, 2490

Whitsunday Regional Council

4741, 4800, 4801, 4802, 4803, 4804, 4805

More breaks available: 

Disaster Recovery Payment

The Disaster Recovery Payment (DRP) provides one-off financial assistance to eligible Australians adversely affected by the tropical cyclone.

The rate of DRP is $1000 per eligible adult and $400 per eligible child. Claims for this payment can be lodged with the Department of Human Services (Centrelink) for a period up to six months.

DRP is available for people who have been seriously injured, who have lost their homes or whose homes have been directly damaged, or the immediate family members of a person who has been killed, as a direct result of the tropical cyclone.

You have until 30 September 2017 to lodge a claim for DRP in the Whitsunday local government area.

You have until 4 October 2017 to lodge a claim for DRP in the Gold Coast City, Logan, Mackay and Scenic Rim local government areas.

For more information on eligibility, visit the Department of Human Services (Centrelink) website or contact the Australian Government Information Hotline on 180 22 66 for claims for assistance.
 

Disaster Recovery Allowance

The Disaster Recovery Allowance (DRA) provides income support payments to employees, primary producers and sole traders who can demonstrate they have experienced a loss of income as a direct result of the tropical cyclone.

DRA provides fortnightly payments for up to 13 weeks equivalent to the applicable rate of Newstart or Youth Allowance, depending on the person's circumstances.

DRA is available to Australian residents who are sixteen years and older.

DRA is not available to those already receiving another income support payment or pension such as the Age Pension, Newstart Allowance or Service Pension.

You have until 30 September 2017 to lodge a claim for DRA in the Whitsunday local government area.

You have until 4 October 2017 to lodge a claim for DRA in the Gold Coast City, Logan, Mackay and Scenic Rim local government areas.

For more information on eligibility, visit the Department of Human Services​ (Centrelink) website or contact the Australian Government Information Hotline on 180 22 66 for claims for assistance.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  cyclone debbie mackay money regional council tax

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Infamous killer and rapist's desperate bid for freedom

Infamous killer and rapist's desperate bid for freedom

AN INFAMOUS killer and rapist who has spent more than 30 years in jail wants freedom so much he is willing to risk growing breasts.

REVEALED: The postcodes to get a tax break after TC Debbie

Nobody wants to think about tax after Cyclone Debbie so the ATO has given Mackay people a month off.

If you owe the ATO money you can delay your payments

FLU OUTBREAK: Confirmed Ipswich cases triple

FLU OUTBREAK: Ipswich residents warned to organise vaccinations now as number of confirmed, reported influenza cases triples.

Health authorities warn residents to organise vaccinations now

Pauline Hanson's chocolate eggs in the wrong basket

Senator Pauline Hanson.

OPINION: Former fish and chip shop owner is fried with latest call

Local Partners

Infamous killer and rapist's desperate bid for freedom

AN INFAMOUS killer and rapist who has spent more than 30 years in jail wants freedom so much he is willing to risk growing breasts.

EXCLUSIVE: Ipswich West One Nation candidate not done yet

I'M BACK: One Nation candidate Brad Trussell - who stepped down last week - will now contest Ipswich West at the next state election after resolving his 'personal issues'.

One Nation candidate who quit in shock announcement makes a comeback

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

Why there will never be a Friends reunion

BAD news, Friends fans: Lisa Kudrow has explained why a reunion is simply not going to happen.

Lisa throws sensational shade at fashion critics

The famous shirt.

Lisa Wilkinson delivers the perfect response to fashion critics.

Where did it all go wrong for Jenna Elfman?

Jenna Elfman back in 1998.

SINCE Dharma and Greg, Elfman hasn’t been able to catch a break.

Original red Power Ranger praises new Aussie star

Original red Power Ranger Austin St John, from the in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV series, will be a guest at the Supanova Pop Culture Expo on the Gold Coast.

AUSTIN St John returning to our shores to greet fans at Supanova.

MOVIE REVIEW: Anne Hathaway embraces her inner monster

Anne Hathaway in a scene from the movie Colossal.

Colossal is an oddly appealing tale of errant girl power.

Married At First Sight: Sean has 'found new love'

Susan and Sean seem like the perfect couple on Married At First Sight.

Has Married At First Sight’s “horseman” Sean Hollands found love?

First look at Thor: Ragnarok

Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok.

THOR and The Hulk face off gladiator-style in teaser trailer.

GREAT INVESTMENT HIGH ON THE HILL

82 Hill Street, Tivoli 4305

House 2 1 1 AUCTION...

This quintessential Queenslander oozes charm and appeal from a bygone era. With a picket fence, traditional faÃ§ade, polished timber floor boards, VJ walls, and a...

All the hard work has been done for you - Just move in and enjoy

8 Scarlet Street, Dalby 4405

House 3 2 3 $340,000

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has received a no expense spared, stylish renovation whilst still capturing all the charm of a beautiful high set Queenslander.

LOOKING FOR LAND?

75 Gimpels Road, Mutdapilly 4307

Rural 4 2 2 $725,000...

With easy access to the Cunningham Highway, it's the perfect “Country Retreat” and it's an easy commute to Amberley Air Base of 10 minutes, Ipswich only 15 minutes...

PRIME INVESTMENT OR FIRST HOME OPPORTUNITY

14 Brian Street, Riverview 4303

House 3 1 1 $249,000

QUIET CULDESAC LOCATION ADJACENT PARKLAND HANDY TO PUBLIC TRANSPORT, LOCAL SHOPS & RAIL SOLID 1950’s HOME – Built To Last Don’t miss the opportunity to start...

Charming Colonial

182 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $269,000

With the market moving and homes are selling quickly this charming colonial home is ready for a renovation whether it be now or down the track. Live in the...

CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGED !!! PROPERTY MUST SELL !!! HUGE PRICE REDUCTION !!

00 Goebels Rd ( Cnr M Hines Rd), Mount Forbes 4340

House 3 1 3 Offers From...

FIVE ACRE COUNTRY ESCAPE WITHIN MINUTES OF THE CITY TWO MAGESTIC NORFOLK PINES to Welcome Your Entry “A” Frame Double Storey Home (circa 1982) on LOCAL HISTORIC ...

REDUCED $20,000!

21 Lusitania Street, Newtown 4305

Residential Land VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ... $199,000

VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ARE 865 SQUARE METERS AND HAVE A 19 METER FRONTAGE. IDEALY SUITED TO DUAL OCCUPANCY BUT A LARGE...

Lifestyle Change with &amp; Room for a Horse

7 Craswell Court, Chuwar 4306

House 3 2 2 $549,000

Have you been dreaming of a lifestyle change, sick and tired of living on top of your neighbours and the constant noise? You're over trying to drive down the...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL AT AUCTION!

23 Greenway Circuit, Mount Ommaney 4074

Town House 4 2 2 SUBMIT OFFERS

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of Brisbane's best residencies. With all the amenities you would normally associate with a luxury resort this home...

DEVELOPMENT POTENTIAL IN BOOVAL

26 Marian Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 3 Under Contract!

Here is a rare opportunity to secure a large parcel of land in the development corridor of Booval. The home itself is solid & well maintained but with the years...

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!