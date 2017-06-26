25°
RESCUE: Dog and koala fall down Rosewood sinkhole

Joel Gould
| 26th Jun 2017 1:13 PM Updated: 3:47 PM
A koala at the bottom of a Rosewood sinkhole is about to be rescued.
A koala at the bottom of a Rosewood sinkhole is about to be rescued. Contributed

A KOALA and a dog have fallen down a Rosewood sinkhole but help is at hand with the fire brigade in the process of rescuing the animals.

Cr David Pahlke is on the scene and said there was optimism the duo could be saved from the their frightening fall.

"I got a phone call from the dog owner saying a big sinkhole had opened up on a property next door to them and that the dog and koala were down the bottom," he said.

"I got out here as quickly as I could. It is just past the golf club at Rosewood.

"There are three fire trucks and 10 firies here and the RSPCA have turned up. The koala rescue people are on their way.

"They have put ladders across the hole and lowered down some blankets to put the dog and the koala on now and I think it is going to work.

"The sinkhole is about 30 feet deep. The koala and dog look alive but they are a bit stunned I suppose."

Cr Pahlke said the sinkhole was in an old mining area.

 

The scene of a rescue of a dog and a koala down the bottom of a Rosewood sinkhole.
The scene of a rescue of a dog and a koala down the bottom of a Rosewood sinkhole. Contributed
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  editors picks koala rosewood rspca sinkhole

