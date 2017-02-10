Rehab an ice addict's 'last chance' at freedom

A SERIAL burglar and ice addict, who allegedly committed further break-ins while on parole, has been released from jail and into drug rehab.

At just 21, Jai Nicholas Davis has spent most of his adult life behind bars for more than 100 property crimes committed across Ipswich and Logan.

Most recently, he allegedly broke into homes in the Brisbane suburb of Coorparoo over the Christmas break.

Crown Prosecutor Lara Soldi told Brisbane Supreme Court that when caught by one home owner, Davis allegedly grabbed a knife from a nearby fishing pontoon. She said he was convinced to drop the knife but dived into a canal to make his getaway.

Despite Davis's history of breaching bail and other court orders, his lawyer, Kate Fuller asked the court to allow her client one last chance.

She proposed Davis be admitted to an intensive residential rehabilitation centre that would require him to stay on the grounds and have limited contact with the outside world.

A support worker from the proposed rehabilitation centre told the court a bed could be made available for Davis as soon as last night should he be approved as an inpatient.

The court heard Davis had suffered from a young age as a result of his parents' drug addictions and mental health issues.

His grandmother though was said to be loving and supportive and was prepared to undertake the "heavy burden" of guiding her grandson through the process, offering a bed at her home should the intake process take a few days and on a permanent basis if, for any reason, Davis could not be admitted.

She also assured the court she would "not hesitate" to call police if the accused broke the rules.

Justice Susan Brown said she was satisfied those conditions, if met, adequately reduced his risks of failing to appear and continuing to offend to an "acceptable level".

She said that while Davis would likely be convicted of at least some of his current charges, it was drug addiction that was fuelling his alleged offending and that needed to be addressed.

Davis was due to be released from jail yesterday afternoon. He will return to court on a date to be set.

