33°
Entertainment

Record-breaking Adele driven batty by Brisbane's bugs

Mark Furler
| 6th Mar 2017 2:45 PM
Adele performs at The Gabba
Adele performs at The Gabba Mark Furler

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

QUEENSLAND'S bugs may have driven Adele batty but the British superstar can claim another gong to add to her haul.

The Adele concerts have set a new record for Brisbane concert crowds, with around 120,000 people packing The Gabba for two sell-out shows.

Adele herself praised the Gabba venue, though she admitted sweating it out in Queensland's hot weather.

And the presence of everything from mosquitoes to moths had the sensational singer squealing.

"They're everywhere. They're all trying to kill me,'' Adele screamed to the crowd on Sunday night.

It's not the first time Adele has complained of a country's wildlife.

A few years ago, she screamed about a bat at a show in Mexico.

"Welcome to Mexico," she joked. "It's really good to be here - but a f-ing bat?"

The superstar swore through much of her Brisbane shows commentary with plenty of F bombs.

"Because of the size of these venues, I get really nervous,'' Adele told fans.

"And when I'm really nervous, I swear a lot."

She acknowledged the presence of 'lots of kids' and advised them: "Don't swear mean but do swear to have a laugh.''

The singer famous for Hello, Skyfall, and Someone Like You,  admitted she found the Queensland heat pretty hard to handle, especially dressed in her long gown.

Adele performs in Brisbane
Adele performs in Brisbane Mark Furler

Speaking straight into one of the cameras beaming her onto the big screens, she said: "Look how sweaty my face is."

"How do you do it? (The weather). Do you even go outside?'' she said of the steamy condition.

Plenty did come out for Adele, however.

Minister for Sport Mick de Brenni said the monumental success of the weekend's two Adele concerts confirm that Queensland can put on the biggest and best shows in the world.

"The logistics worked, the transport worked and the weather even cooperated," Mr de Brenni said.

"Most importantly, over 120,000 fans had an amazing time. Everyone was good spirited and well prepared to really enjoy the night."

Mr de Brenni thanked Stadiums Queensland, emergency services and transport operators for their hard work delivering a complex event.

"I stayed back after the show with the Stadiums Queensland team on Saturday and saw some of the amazing hard work that was going on behind the scenes.

"The security and catering staff, the paramedics and police, transport workers and stadium crews all worked together to deliver two truly memorable nights. They all deserve our thanks.

"In the lead up to the Commonwealth Games Queenslanders should be very confident of our capability to deliver complex, world class events."

Adele lights up The Gabba as fans shine a phone light for the superstar.
Adele lights up The Gabba as fans shine a phone light for the superstar. Mark Furler

The record concert crowd in Brisbane before the event was 52,400 in 2012 for Coldplay.

The Gabba manager Blair Conaghan said the concerts had been a huge success.

"The Gabba has never hosted a concert this big before and everyone agrees Adele put on the performance of a lifetime," Mr Conaghan said.

"This weekend's concerts were around 20,000 people larger than the biggest event we've ever hosted at The Gabba, two nights in a row and the feedback has been fantastic," he said.

"The circular stage was the perfect fit for this venue, and it was great to see it come alive with such a fantastic live performer, the crowd truly lapped up every second of her performance.

Michael O'Brien of O'Brien Group Australia said it had been the biggest Queensland event the company had been involved in over the past 25 years.

Adele gave Brisbane a hearty hello in the first of two shows. Picture: Steve Pohlner
Adele gave Brisbane a hearty hello in the first of two shows. Picture: Steve Pohlner

"Each of the two nights we opened 91 food and beverage outlets and employed 1,600 food and beverage staff.
Adele fans went through 30,000 bottles of wine, 1,000 crates of champagne, over 1 tonne of seafood and 1250 kilograms of cheese and crackers."

News Corp Australia

Topics:  adele brisbane editors picks the gabba

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Killer may only serve five years for one-punch death

Killer may only serve five years for one-punch death

ARIIK Mayot has been sentenced to four years in jail for the one-punch killing of Goodna grandfather Lindsay Ede.

Record-breaking Adele driven batty by Brisbane's bugs

Adele performs at The Gabba

“They’re everywhere. They’re all trying to kill me,’’ Adele screams

Pauline Hanson's views 'ignorant, dangerous' on vaccines

PAULINE Hanson's One Nation Party has a new Queensland leader, with the Senator promoting new recruit and Buderim MP Steve Dickson to the top job.

“She has to apologise and retract that statement.”

'Heroic' country Queensland grooms slam lewd boys' rant

Sean and Simon are hating it.

FANS praise Sean and Simon from Married At First Sight.

Local Partners

Killer may only serve five years for one-punch death

ARIIK Mayot has been sentenced to four years in jail for the one-punch killing of Goodna grandfather Lindsay Ede.

Former Broncos, Roosters star arrested on smuggling charge

POLICE CHARGES: Former Ipswich Jets front rower Martin Kennedy has been arrested by the Australian Federal Police on allegations of animal smuggling.

Federal police arrest former Ipswich rugby league player

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Record-breaking Adele driven batty by Brisbane's bugs

QUEENSLAND’S bugs may have driven Adele batty but the British superstar can claim another gong to add to her haul.

Emma Watson fires back over 'topless' photo shoot

The 26-year-old actress wore a cleavage-baring bolero

'Heroic' country Queensland grooms slam lewd boys' rant

Sean and Simon are hating it.

FANS praise Sean and Simon from Married At First Sight.

Russia considers banning 'gay' Beauty And The Beast

Luke Evans and Josh Gad in a scene from the movie Beauty and the Beast.

A US cinema has already banned the film for featuring gay character.

Adele confesses worldwide secret to Queensland crowd

Adele wows the crowd at The Gabba in Brisbane

ADELE has confirmed she is married — again.

Tom Arnold's 'legal war' with Ten

Tom Arnold is reportedly embroiled in a legal battle with Channel Ten.

I’m A Celebrity star is reportedly in a bitter legal war with Ten.

Duck botox? Only on My Kitchen Rules

Mell and Cyn pictured during their instant restaurant in a scene from My Kitchen Rules.

FORGET expensive injections, just 'botox' your duck breast.

Exquisite Riverfront Property! Auction 31/03/2017 6pm @ Heisenberg Haus, Ipswich

13 Kallatina Terrace, Karalee 4306

House 4 3 7 AUCTION...

A truly unique residence on its own secluded 5035sqm block, this luxury riverfront Plantation home is refreshingly individual with meticulous attention to detail...

STRAIGHT FROM A FAIRYTALE!

51 Stephenson Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 2 2 OFFERS FROM...

Sitting high, in a sought after suburb of Coalfalls, this property is truly unique. From the street it looks like it has come straight out of a childhood...

RENOVATED FOUR BEDROOM BARGAIN IN PRIME BRASSALL POSITION!

36 Vogel Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 1 2 $319,000 NEG

This amazing and feature packed family home is actually much bigger than you think and not only does it have three (3) large and separate living areas but it has...

Commercial Block DA Approval For Shops/Offices

66 Grace Street, Wulkuraka 4305

Commercial andbull; Large 1,658m2* commercial block with DA in place for shops/offices andbull; ... $650,000 + GST

andbull; Large 1,658m2* commercial block with DA in place for shops/offices andbull; Offers to lease already received for the food store and bottle...

Escape to the Country

2 Wernowskis Road, Fernvale 4306

4 1 3 $449,000

Situated on the outskirts of Fernvale you will find this lowset brick home overlooking the undulating countryside and yet only a short 5 minute drive to town and a...

Value for Money, Great Location, Convenient Living

3/8 James Street, Rangeville 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This totally renovated Two bedroom unit in the attractive Rangeville community should definitely make your viewing list. Located just a short walk to Woolworths...

PRICE REDUCTION - WHAT A BARGAIN!

16 Marcel Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 2 2 $315,000

This home has been meticulously and stylishly renovated and includes the brand new furtniture. So to make it as simple as per the heading you can move right in...

ALERT! INVESTMENT SPECIAL

5/63 South Station Road, Booval 4304

Unit 2 1 1 $223,500

SITUATED SO CLOSE TO EVERYTHING INCLUDING A MAJOR SHOPPING CENTRE AND RAIL MAKES THIS A GREAT INVESTMENT PROPERTY IF NEEDED. WITH A RENTAL APPRAISAL OF $260 PER...

TIME TO LEAVE THE NEST

4/14A Macquarie Street, Booval 4304

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

If it is time to leave home, we have found a great place to start that won’t break the bank. Located in a great position close and handy to Booval Fair shopping...

RARE AS HEN’S TEETH

21 Lusitania Street, Newtown 4305

Residential Land VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ... $219,000

VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ARE 865 SQUARE METERS AND HAVE A 19 METER FRONTAGE. IDEALY SUITED TO DUAL OCCUPANCY BUT A LARGE...

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!