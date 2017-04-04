27°
News

Recap: Married At First Sight series 4: The finale

James Weir, news.com.au | 4th Apr 2017 6:38 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IN ONE final, exhaustive reunion, all the jokers from Married At First Sight have been locked in a warehouse again and made to face the experts to explain the mess they've made over the past two months.

Burning questions are answered. For instance, Nadia is forced to recount the final dark moments of her marriage with controlling husband Anthony where - after the cameras stopped rolling - he threw hotcakes at her or something.

I should note, everyone on Monday night's finale is seriously glazed in sweat.

Obviously, it's because of the exhaustive conditions I've been reading a lot about lately.

Come to think of it, all the contestants also look like they're concentrating real hard to not pee themselves tonight. And at one point, I swear, I hear Mel Schilling scold Lauren and Susan off-camera for acting like schoolchildren.

It's been four months since they all began this experiment. And we're all thinking: WHY. ARE. WE. STILL. HERE?

Our mood is swinging somewhere between Lauren and Andrew.

"Ugh." Source: Channel 9
"Ugh." Source: Channel 9

We watch a montage of the wedding days again and while that's playing I go to the fridge and get a bag of grated cheese.

The psychologists tip toe into the whole Anthony and Nadia mess rather delicately, pointing out that Anthony had a lovely reaction when he saw Nadia for the first time.

At that moment, Nadia breaks down.

She cries about everything. She cries for what could've been. She cries about giving her heart up only to have it broken. And she cries about Anthony throwing hotcakes at her or whatever she said happened.

"Hotcakes!" Source: Channel 9
"Hotcakes!" Source: Channel 9

All of a sudden, Nadia walks out.

We wait.

The sun sets and rises again.

The following day. Source: Channel 9
The following day. Source: Channel 9

She then returns.

The experts have had to stall for quite a while and, now Nadia has returned, they delicately attempt to get her to talk about the drama. Partly because it's their job as psychologists to ask but also because they know this episode is screwed without all the Nadia/Anthony gear.

"It's very confusing. It's a really fine line between sincerity and truth," Nadia says. "Because at the end of the day, I guess it's the fact that he says all the right things but there's no substance to it."

The experts know we're only here to watch the mess between these two unfold, so they decide to slowly squeeze the juice out and come back to them later.

Next up, Michael is propped up on the couch and the experts replay the footage of him asking for a lady with tiny ears who weighs three kilograms and he basically tells them "so what".

It wouldn't be right of me not to point out Michael has a major perspiration issue tonight. Not to be a brat, but I screengrabbed a photo of him, imported it into Photoshop and circled all the incriminating moist patches.

The navy shirt hides it well. Source: Channel 9
The navy shirt hides it well. Source: Channel 9

If he stands up, I'm sure there'd be an unfortunate damp patch on the backside of his fitted chinos, too.

I don't have all the facts. Maybe he's nervous. Maybe it's because of extreme conditions and a lack of toilet breaks. Or maybe Michael just needs to apply an F-tonne of Rexona.

No one really can say.

We catch up with John and Deb next, and they've truly been up to some exhilarating things. Deb tells us she's been walking on a beach. And John is still not Polynesian.

Speaking of which, we watch archived footage of all the times Deb realised John isn't Polynesian as per her request.

Deb's given the opportunity to defend her desire for a man from the Islands. She rolls her eyes and says it's not as ridiculous as it's been made out to be.

"When I applied I wrote down what I wanted in a man ... I did say someone from the Polynesian islands and I said someone of Italian heritage and also someone from Canada or Texas," she explains.

It all makes sense now and, suddenly, we understand Deb's severe disappointment when John rocked up and he wasn't an islander in double denim with a cowboy hat named Mario.

It's all about context, dummies.

We then move onto Cheryl and her first husband Jonathan. The experts dredge up the issue of the texting scandal between Jonathan and Scarlett even though it was solved weeks ago.

It's so boring I start smooshing the tiny shards of now-warm grated cheese into my thumbnail.

Just as Cheryl think she's escaped, the experts make her stay and her second husband Andrew is wheeled out.

By now, we're in our thirteenth hour of the reunion and everyone's starving and deprived of air and is clamouring for a cracked window. At one point, I see Simon being made to wash expert John Aiken's car but you probably didn't see it because it was a quick cutaway.

The experts decide it's the perfect opportunity to show the entire room the much-talked-about footage of the infamous "boys' night".

Andrew reacts appropriately.

"Eep." Source: Channel 9
"Eep." Source: Channel 9

Watching the footage means seeing Andrew make this gesture again.

Where Andrew thinks peoples' eyes are. Source: Channel 9
Where Andrew thinks peoples' eyes are. Source: Channel 9

After weeks of pretending like he didn't remember a second of the boys' night, Andrew's forced to respond.

"That was pretty brutal actually. Brutally honest." he says. "That's not me. That's not who I am."

"Things weren't going to well so I was staring that way," he later giggles and none of us are entirely sure what he means but I think it may be another comment about Cheryl's boobs?

I don't know. Me and Mel Schilling make the same face.

"Huh? Boobs? Sorry? What? Boobs?" Source: Channel 9
"Huh? Boobs? Sorry? What? Boobs?" Source: Channel 9

The experts then open it up to the group and go to Sean for his opinion even though he's already given it at the dinner party weeks ago and again at the commitment ceremony and again in several piece-to-camera monologues.

Honestly, I'd rather have a ten minute conversation about Susan's side-ponytail.

Hair goals. Source: Channel 9
Hair goals. Source: Channel 9

We then U-turn this fun bus back around to the Anthony and Nadia situation.

A seven minute montage of Anthony being a wanker is played.

They're then called up to the couch and the experts make Nadia explain those dark moments where Anthony threw a hotcake at her.

"The cameras stopped rolling and Anthony switched off," she begins. "He basically just cut it. It was quite brutal. I was incredibly hurt by the situation. You didn't give it a chance. And you didn't give me a chance outside of this whole experiment. Instead you ran away."

Anthony offers a stilted apology with no emotion and Nadia doesn't accept it.

"HERT. KERK." Source: Channel 9
"HERT. KERK." Source: Channel 9

As heartbreaking as the moment is, it's three in the morning and some of the other contestants keep begging for a food break so Nadia's told to stop crying and to move back to the group couch please.

As one final kick in the face to Nadia, the experts wheel Nick and Sharon out and declare they're still together and make them say they love each other in front of all the losers who didn't find love.

But there is a silver lining I think we can all take away from this mess. It needs to be noted that, out of everyone, Nick's benefited the most from this series. His complexion is positively glowing. His posture's improved with the confidence boost. He's got highlights.

It's a truly remarkable transformation.

And really, isn't that all we want from a dating show?

For more observations on grated cheese and throwing hotcakes at people, follow me on Twitter: @hellojamesweir

Radiant AF. Source: Channel 9
Radiant AF. Source: Channel 9
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  entertainment finale mafs married at first sight

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Debbie's not done yet as she sets sights on New Zealand

Debbie's not done yet as she sets sights on New Zealand

The remnants of the Cyclone that smashed Queensland is making its way across the Tasman, bringing a possibility of a tornado.

Boredom busters for the kids

"Easter bunny with pink ears hugging little sweet baby girl wearing flower headband and jeans dress , on pink background . MORE SIMILAR PHOTOS ."

Our super list of school holiday fun.

2018 Commonwealth Games: What you need to know

COMMONWEALTH GAMES SUCCESS: Australia's Cate Campbell, Emma McKeon, Melanie Wright and Bronte Campbell celebrate with their medals after winning gold in the Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle final at the Commonwealth Games 2014 in Glasgow.

This is what you need to know.

Recap: Married At First Sight series 4: The finale

"HERT. KERK." Source: Channel 9

Burning questions are answered.

Local Partners

Debbie's not done yet as she sets sights on New Zealand

The remnants of the Cyclone that smashed Queensland is making its way across the Tasman, bringing a possibility of a tornado.

Traffic chaos fuels case for new bridge across Bremer

TRUMPED: Congestion and frustration were the only winners on the David Trumpy Bridge last week during the flooding of other city bridges.

Mayor campaigns federal Infrastructure Minister

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Project producers beg hosts not to play disgusting video

THE Project’s Carrie Bickmore and Waleed Aly have proven they’re just like the rest of us after losing their minds over a poo video on last night’s show.

Heston Blumenthal loses his mind on The Project

Do you understand Heston's rant?

‘Man up and apologise’: Viewers blast Andrew

Andrew refused to apologise on Married At First Sight last night.

Viewers blast MAFS’s Andrew after he refuses to apologise.

Flume dominates APRA Awards

Harley Streten aka Flume has cleaned up at the APRA Awards.

ELECTRONIC pop music has officially put Oz rock in a coma.

The Walking Dead s7 finale review: Let the battle commence

Chandler Riggs in a scene from The Walking Dead.

*EXTREME SPOILERS FOR THE WALKING DEAD SEASON 7 FINALE FOLLOW*

‘WE’VE MESSED UP’: George ‘devastated’ by $2.6 million error

Celebrity Chef George Calombaris at Jimmy Grants Robina, which is not thought to have been affected.

Wages bungle saw George Calombaris's staff underpaid by $2.6 million

Recap: Married At First Sight series 4: The finale

"HERT. KERK." Source: Channel 9

Burning questions are answered.

Prime Corner Block Location

152 Brisbane Road, Booval 4304

Commercial Situated on the busy Brisbane Road is this sought after tenanted commercial ... Auction Venue:...

Situated on the busy Brisbane Road is this sought after tenanted commercial property with fantastic exposure on a 651m2 block. andbull; Zoning of MCO1S Major...

You&#39;re Family&#39;s Summer Entertainer

53 Blenheim Crescent, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $479,000

Summer has arrived and this classy generously proportioned contemporary residence boasts street appeal, quality finishes & has great versatility and represents...

NEARLY NEW IN PARKLANDS ESTATE

29 Piping Court, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $429,000

Why have the hassle of building when you can move straight into this stylish 3 year old home in a quiet street in the sought after Parklands Estate in...

Perfect for the Country Life on 40 Acres

821 Coleyville Road, Coleyville 4307

Rural 4 2 2 $490,000...

With access to the Cunningham Highway within 5 minutes, it's perfect for the “Country Life” and it's an easy commute to Ipswich only 20 minutes away, Amberley Air...

GREAT LOCATION !! COME SEE THIS BARGAIN IN BOOVAL !!

16A Dudleigh Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $259,000 NEG

Set in a really convenient & central location, and only a short walk to Booval Fair, Booval Train Station, and many other convenience stores and shops, 16A...

4060m2 BLOCK WITH SUBDIVISION POTENTIAL

20 Rice Road, Redbank Plains 4301

House 3 2 4 $489,000

What an amazing property, so much land and so perfectly presented. It is rare to find a manicured 4060m2 block that offers fantastic veggie gardens, fruit trees...

PRICE REDUCED - Commercial Block DA Approval For Shops/Offices

66 Grace Street, Wulkuraka 4305

Commercial andbull; 1,658m2* commercial block with DA in place for shops/offices andbull; Offers ... $550,000 + GST

andbull; 1,658m2* commercial block with DA in place for shops/offices andbull; Offers to lease Received for the food store and bottle shop andbull; Adjacent to...

CHECK OUT ALL THE FEATURES ON THIS PRIME PROPERTY

162 Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

3122m2 Block- Potential to subdivide Low-set brick home in a sort after area perfect for Investment, Renovation or Development. - 4 massive bedrooms with built...

POSITION PERFECT

52 Whitehill Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 2 $449,000

Here is a chance to buy into the most elevated precinct of Eastern Heights, where properties are often sort after but rarely available. The home has been the...

ROOM FOR CARAVAN ON 805M2 BLOCK

23 Piping Court, Raceview 4305

House 3 2 2 $429,500

This stylish 4 year old hallmark home sits on a good size 805m2 block offering rear yard access through double side gates to a 8mt x 2.6mt x 3.5mt high carport...

Traffic chaos fuels case for new bridge across Bremer

TRUMPED: Congestion and frustration were the only winners on the David Trumpy Bridge last week during the flooding of other city bridges.

Mayor campaigns federal Infrastructure Minister

Caloundra West industrial site sold for $1,175,000

Coastline BMW to build state-of-the-art service centre

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!