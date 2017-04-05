Readers say no to traffic lights

RED LIGHT: Darra residents say proposed traffic lights at one of the suburb's busiest crossroads will cause major traffic delays and congestion.

DARRA residents are angry about a proposal which has been submitted to Brisbane City Council to install traffic lights at one of the suburb's busiest crossroads.

Readers were quick to contact The Satellite following a story we published with Jamboree Ward councillor Matthew Bourke in the previous edition.

The Satellite met with Cr Bourke for a last-minute interview just before our print deadline so he could voice his concerns over the development application, which will have a set of traffic lights installed at the intersection of Harcourt Rd and Railway Pde.

Cr Bourke said plans to install the traffic lights were approved by council before Darra became part of his ward due to the recent Brisbane City Council boundary changes.

He also voiced his concerns about the potential to ban the right hand turn from Harcourt Rd into Railway Pde, stating it would bank up traffic in the already congested corridor.

Many constituents agree with him and have the same concerns.

Frances Bell is angry about the proposal. She said "residents deserved better” and "this decision will adversely affect the whole suburb”.

"There has been no consultation other than a letter from contractors in February advising this was happening,” Mrs Bell said.

"This proposal is too close to a small railway bridge, does not count for safe pedestrian travel across the rail bridge, it will increase traffic congestion daily and result in residential streets bearing the brunt of rat running.

"The extent of backlog from vehicles will impact on to the Ipswich Motorway, the five way intersection at Cardiff and Ashridge Rds and five other residential streets connecting to the railway line and buses. This is a case of the Lord Mayor not listening to residents.”

Phoebe Berg believes this decision will affect all kinds of services and businesses in the area.

"As a ratepayer and resident raising a young family in this area, it doesn't make sense to further congest a road that residents rely on and where access is needed to use the transit hub and local shops,” she said.

"To think that developers can decide the future of our suburb is frightening especially when clearly the local councillor has warned against this type of intersection.”

The Satellite contacted the Brisbane City Council but did not recieve a response before our print deadline.