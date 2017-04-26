'Randy' the dog stolen by owner who is now in watch-house

RANDY TIMES: A dog named Randy was stolen this morning from the Ipswich pound by it owner, who has been charged.

RANDY the dog was stolen this morning from the Ipswich pound, allegedly by its owner who is now in the Ipswich watch-house.

Sounds bizarre, and it is.

Police have told the QT how at 4.50am this morning a woman was seen on Safe City cameras breaking into the Ipswich pound.

She was tracked going across One Mile Bridge and through Jim Finimore Park.

Police later went to do a job at Leichhardt and while they were there recognised the dog, understood to be a terrier but described by a police source as "more like a chihuahua on steroids".

On entering the Leichhardt home police claim they noted that the owner was wearing the same clothes as the suspect captured on cameras earlier in the day.

"She broke in to get her own dog back," the police source said.

The 37-year-old Leichhardt woman will appear in Ipswich court charged with the theft and for several unrelated matters.

Police said the woman had possession of a padlock that she is alleged to have taken from the pound.

Randy is safe and sound.

"Randy the dog is now safely in the custody of the RSPCA at the Ipswich pound," the police source said.