Qld Maroons name team for 2017 State of Origin 2

KEVIN Walters is feeling the heat as the Maroons coach prepares to name his side for the second State of Origin clash in Sydney.

With Queensland down 1-0 following a thumping loss in the series opener, Walters and the Maroons selectors are under pressure to make changes.

Coach Kevin Walters during the Queensland State of Origin team training session in Brisbane, Tuesday, May 23, 2017. First match of the State of Origin takes place on Wednesday, 31 May. AAP Image - Dave Hunt

The Maroons will welcome back superstar Johnathan Thurston, and likely gun fullback Billy Slater.

Young Cowboys giant Coen Hess is pushing for selection, but is he too raw for a State of Origin debut?

Join us for live coverage of the Queensland State of Origin team announcement from 1pm Monday.