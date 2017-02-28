28°
News

Queensland abortion push: Both bills withdrawn

Sarah Vogler & Steven Wardill, The Courier-Mail | 28th Feb 2017 6:11 AM Updated: 10:34 AM
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deputy Premier Jackie Trad.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deputy Premier Jackie Trad.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

UPDATE: INDEPENDENT MP Rob Pyne has announced he will withdraw his abortion reform bills with the issue to instead be referred to the Queensland Law Reform Commission.

The laws were due to be debated tomorrow.

Instead, the reforms will now not be considered until the next term if government if Labor wins the election.

"They (the Bills) will be withdrawn and that's as a result of the undertaking the government has given to refer this to the law reform commission," Mr Pyne said.

"It's very disappointing that the LNP could not participate more fully in this debate.

"If this independent avenue of the law reform commission is what it takes to get some MPs across the line then lets do it.

"A woman's right to choose must be something that we should respect and I hope this legislative reform will deliver that."

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad described the last-minute decision to refer it to the QLRC as a pragmatic approach.

"It's clear that because the LNP has decided to vote on bloc and vote against modernising abortion laws in Queensland, both Bills that the Member for Cairns Rob Pyne has introduced will fail tomorrow night.

"We don't want to see the reform lost."

Mr Pyne denied his Bills were at fault.

EARLIER: LABOR has made a last-ditch attempt to avert failure in reforming Queensland's abortion law in State Parliament this week.

The Courier-Mail understands Labor MPs have approached Rob Pyne with the option of deferring or withdrawing his Bills and instead have the matter referred to the Queensland Law Reform Commission.

It comes amid fears his two Bills, aimed at decriminalising abortion in Queensland, could fail before amendments suggested by the Australian Medical Association are able to be moved.

The LNP partyroom yesterday voted to reject the legislation.

Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls said in a statement that Opposition MPs had decided they could not support the Bills in their current form.

"The first Bill left the entire area of abortion unregulated and this was clearly untenable," Mr Nicholls said.

"The second Bill attempts to correct the failures of the first Bill but falls well short."

Mr Pyne needs the support of several Liberal National MPs in order for the Bills to survive tomorrow night's debate, with several Labor MPs also expected to vote against the decriminalisation push.

Mr Pyne was understood to be considering Labor's request last night but had asked for a written guarantee of action on the reforms once the QLRC has considered them.

He said he would announce his decision today but wanted to ensure Parliament has its say on the issue.

"I'm hopeful that we can move the Bills forward. It's been well over 100 years and it is time this was voted on in the Parliament," said the Member for Cairns MP, who defected from Labor to the cross bench last year.

"There is a view some have that to do so, and to lose the vote would somehow set us backwards.

"I don't see the reasoning of that.

"I think it's time the people in Parliament were held to account. They are paid a lot of money to represent the people.

"I have been open on my view and ditto (LNP MP and anti-abortion campaigner) Mark Robinson.

"Let's let other MPs say where they stand on this issue."

News Corp Australia

Topics:  abortion editors picks queensland parliament

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Queensland abortion push: Both bills withdrawn

Queensland abortion push: Both bills withdrawn

INDEPENDENT MP Rob Pyne has announced he will withdraw his abortion reform bills with the issue to instead be referred to the Queensland Law Reform Commission.

Facebook crime reports hinder police, 'hurt' community

CALL IT IN: Police are urging people not to use social media to report crimes.

Social media posts can spark unnecessary concern, say police

VIDEO: Lake Wivenhoe police divers continue grim search

SES and Police search for a missing person at Wivenhoe Dam.

Police hold grave fears for a fisherman missing at Wivenhoe Dam

When can I get NBN: Finally website will tell you

For the first time, you will be able to find out.

Local Partners

Queensland abortion push: Both bills withdrawn

INDEPENDENT MP Rob Pyne has announced he will withdraw his abortion reform bills with the issue to instead be referred to the Queensland Law Reform Commission.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Child safety put me and my kids in danger'

NO SUPPORT: Anne wants others who have experienced what she says is a flawed process in the state's child safety department, to speak out.

Ipswich mum: 'This has taken something from me I'll never get back'

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

‘IT’S A LITTLE SAD’: Trump makes Oscars bungle all about him

PRESIDENT Trump has figured out how the biggest moment of the Oscars went so wrong. Surprise surprise, it’s because of him.

Lama and Sarah’s ‘epic’ MKR fail

My Kitchen Rules contestants Lama and Sarah.

Tempers flare as Lebanese feast turns into an epic fail.

Oscars 2017: How did biggest award get stuffed up?

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The winner was originally announced as La La Land, but was later corrected to Moonlight.

'Guys in headsets starting buzzing around. They took the envelope.'

Lisa Curry can't marry her fiance

Lisa Curry breaks down in the jungle.

Lisa Curry says she can’t get married to her fiance

The true cause of the Oscars bungle

Faye Dunaway, left, and Warren Beatty present the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Oscars ended with a moment that left everyone speechless.

HUGE OSCARS FAIL: Wrong film handed Best Picture award

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The winner was originally announced as La La Land, but was later corrected to Moonlight.

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land incorrectly named Best Picture.

Blue Heelers' Ditch Davey joins 800 Words cast

Ditch Davey joins the cast of 800 Words as Terry, the younger brother of George, played by Erik Thomson.

George Turner's brother, Terry, arrives to Weld with a 'few demons'

ACREAGE PERFECTION AT PEAK CROSSING

49 Peak Crossing Churchbank Weir Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 579,000

You will find this perfectly presented home in the sought after acreage estate at Peak Crossing. Indulge yourself in this residence what offers immense visual...

IPSWICHS’ BIGGEST AND BEST DUPLEX UNITS – BUY ONE OR BOTH!!

1 & 2/28A Emerald Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 2 1 $289,000

These simply stunning three big bedroom duplex units have to be the biggest and best quality and appointed duplex units available anywhere in Ipswich. Not only do...

RENOVATED FOUR BEDROOM BARGAIN IN PRIME BRASSALL POSITION!

36 Vogel Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 1 2 $319,000 NEG

This amazing and feature packed family home is actually much bigger than you think and not only does it have three (3) large and separate living areas but it has...

BUY ME FOR $177,000 AND RENT ME FOR $275 PER WEEK – 8% PLUS RETURN!

17/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $177,000

This is not a misprint! Here is your chance to secure an 8% plus return in one quick and easy transaction. Opportunities like this don’t come along everyday so...

WINSTON GLADES BEST BUY @ ONLY $299,000!!

7 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Stop searching – You have just found the perfect starter home, downsizer or investment home – here’s why! For starters it is in Yamanto’s highly sought after...

&quot;MOST AFFORDABLE INDEPENDANT LIVING AVAILABLE !!&quot;

43/1380 Gainsborough Downs, Warrego Highway, Brassall 4305 ...

House 2 1 3 $129,000

You will be pleasantly surprised when you enter this Village!! Great maintained yards and gardens, awesome on site managers, community hall, resort pool and a...

HIGH DEMAND INNER CITY LOCATION

9 French Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

CONTRACT CRASHED - Thought you missed out? Not yet! Phone the agents now before you really do miss out. CLASSIC ORIGINAL FEATURES & QUIET RESPECTED STREET...

POTENTIAL PLUS - AVAILABLE NOW !

16 Riverpark Drive, Karalee 4306

House 5 2 2 OFFERS FROM...

This large, comfortable, brick and tile family home sits nicely on a 4335m2 block and is eagerly awaiting its new owners. Is this your new home?! This property is...

SET IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

15 Escarpment Drive, Springfield 4300

House 4 2 3 $402,000

"The Escarpment", this split level home puts you right among the action of the Greater Springfield region. On the doorstep of the train station, the Orion...

Brand new affordable dream home.

12 Astartea Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 415,000

For those who appreciate quality, style, location and don't want the hassle of building. This ultra modern home has just been completed by award winning builders...

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Mining homes dive: $600k homes sell for $120k-$300k

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

Mackay's property market climbing like a Rocket Man

Renewed confidence in Mackay means more homes are being snapped up by those eager to plant their roots in the region.

There's movement in the real estate sector and it's all positive.

'Why we drove 800km to buy a treehouse with a disco ball'

The new owners have planned a few updates, but will stick with much of the original design.

A couple travelled almost 800km for the home of their dreams.

The trick homeowners are using to buy more properties

Chantelle Subritzky leaves her home each week for Airbnb guests.

Queenslanders are going down this path to help pay their mortgages

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!