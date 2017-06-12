22°
Driver caught on ice 'almost cried' when stopped by police

Emma Clarke
| 12th Jun 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 6:07 AM

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

SCARED he was in trouble with police, Craig Raymond Laycock "almost cried" when police pulled him over for a breath test.

The 30-year-old was fidgety, frantic and had difficulty speaking when police caught him driving after using ice at Silkstone on August 29.

He admitted to police he used ice the night before he was caught.

Laycock, from Booval, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Friday to seven charges including driving without a licence, under the influence and failing to update his details.

Laycock also pleaded guilty to stealing socks and clothes from two Ipswich stores in January.

The court heard he was homeless and needed the items.

His defence lawyer, Matthew Fairclough, said his client had a "fairly unstable lifestyle".

"Probably people in his situation are set up to fail because they don't have the capacity to comply (with orders)," he said.

"Fines are not the answer really."

Magistrate Aaron Simpson said he did not want to set Laycock up to fail in sentencing.

"You've got a complicated life," he said.

"You are different to most people because of your circumstances."

Laycock was sentenced to a good behaviour period of six months with a $1200 recognisance and ordered to pay $14 restitution for the socks.

He was disqualified from driving for two and a half years.

POLICE caught Matthew Clifford Anderson drink driving at Nanango on November 3.

The court heard the Booval man was between the general and middle alcohol limits when he was pulled over.

The 41-year-old pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving and was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for three months.

COLIN Raymond Gillespie was caught drink driving at Silkstone on May 12.

He tested positive to a blood alcohol content of between the middle and high limits.

Gillespie, 29 from Dinmore, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving and was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for four months.

MICHAEL Robert Cox was driving with a drug in his blood or saliva and with a provisional licence when he was caught at Springfield Lakes on December 31.

He pleaded guilty to in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a relevant drug in his blood or saliva.

The 20-year-old Goodna man was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $300.

POLICE caught Brett Raymond Franklin driving with a drug in his system at Booval on January 9.

The 40-year-old Bundamba man pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a relevant drug in his blood or saliva and was fined $200.

He was disqualified from driving for three months.

DANNY Christopher Hite was caught drink driving with a provisional licence at Springfield Lakes on January 27.

The 23-year-old from Kallangar was between the no and general alcohol limits.

He pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was fined $300.

He was disqualified from driving for three months.

POLICE caught Shanon William Hoffman drink driving at Redbank on February 5.

Hoffman, 34 from Collingwood Park, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $800.

LLOYD Daniel Jago was driving with a drug in his system when he was caught at Brassall on January 22.

He pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving, fined $300 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Topics:  ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime

