QLD WEATHER LIVE: Records tumble as rain heads south

TOWNS along Queensland’s coastline have been hit with record deluges as forecasters warn of potential flash flooding across the state.
MELBOURNE comedian and radio host Meshel Laurie has slammed Karl Stefanovic for flaunting his new relationship with model and shoe designer Jasmine Yarbrough
This near new four bedroom brick family home really stands out from the crowd. It is really an attractive home that has a great street appeal as well as the...
This stunning & fully renovated family home is sure to grab your attention. Compare it to anything else on the market and you are sure to fall in love with the...
Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this executive home built by Arden Vale Homes flows effortlessly throughout, complimented by...
This contemporary townhouse is located in one of the city's most tightly held and in demand precinct's. Within walking distance to the Ipswich CBD, Limestone Park...
Conveniently located on a 6,431 m2 block with quick access straight onto the Ipswich Motorway, Warrego Highway or Cunningham Highway. andbull; 1100 m2 warehouse...
Truly unique, this one of a kind home offers an opportunity for those looking for a large family home, and although there is work to do, with a bit of elbow grease...
If your that savvy developer looking to for your next development or you may be looking to start out in the world of development and you want a small development...
Ideally located in one of the most sought after neighbourhoods in Ipswich is this near new modern terrace home. Perfectly suited for a busy young couple looking...
This is your chance to secure a modern and fresh townhouse in a quiet and convenient location. Both townhouses feature: -Downstairs- *Spacious, air...
Don't miss this opportunity to purchase this property on a prominent road in Newtown...Could this be your road to riches? - “Character Mixed Use” zoning, possible...