Putting 'fun' back into fundraising

GOOD TIMES: Catherine Focken, Julee-anne Bell, Lisa Baillie, Michelle Napier and Geraldine Burgess look forward to the fun day.

ROCKS Riverside Park will be the place to be on Sunday, May 21 as the community comes together to enjoy a day of good food, drinks, fun and games.

This year marks the third anniversary of the popular 4074 Family Fun Day, which came about as an enjoyable way for residents in the western suburbs to get to know more people.

Lisa Baillie came up with the idea for the fun day following the success of the 4074 Community and Beyond Facebook page.

She is once again hoping for a big turnout on the day.

"We have had a lot of support from local businesses to help make this day a big success,” she said.

"Once again we will be having the Just Poppy's burger eating competition, the Centenary next great baker competition, the beer and Sirromet Wines tents, market stalls, food stalls, live entertainment in the way of a DJ, face painting, animal farm, photo booth, a huge mega slide and laser tag.”

Apart from all the fun, the day is also a way to raise vital funds for local organisations.

Money raised from this year's event will be divided between Montrose Therapy and Respite Services and World Access for the Blind Australia.

Montrose grants and communication officer Catherine Focken said the money would go towards paying transportation for their clients as well as replacing some of their playgroup equipment.

"We offer lifestyle and leisure programs for young people, and we have lots of social outings, so we want to make them more affordable,” Ms Focken said.

"We do cover the cost of public transport and wheelchair taxis so these young people don't miss out on these activities.

"But we would also like to replace some of the therapy playgroup equipment which is at our facility in Darra.”

World Access for the Blind Australia managing director Julee-anne Bell said every year they organised a family getaway for their clients, so the money raised from the fun day would contribute towards that.

"Every year we take families of blind children over to Bribie Island and we would like the money to go towards that so everyone can go,” she said.

"The service currently helps two young boys from the western suburbs but also helps roughly 100 people Australia wide.”

To take part in the fun, head on down to Rocks Riverside Park on Sunday, May 21 between noon-5pm with the whole family.