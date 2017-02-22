Contamination investigation: RAAF to host public meeting

A PUBLIC meeting will be held next month on the investigation into the potential environmental impact of chemicals at the RAAF base, Amberley.

The meeting comes a year after investigations started into a number of Queensland bases where fire-fighting foams had been used and feared leaked into the ground water supply.

This week, the Department of Defence has invited Ipswich residents to a community meeting to find out more about the detailed environmental investigation at Amberley.

In a public notice the Department of Defence said the Community Walk-in Sessions would "provide local residents and business owners with an opportunity to find out information about the detailed environmental investigation and to ask questions".

The Defence Force has previously confirmed the chemicals in question, perfluoralkyl and polyluoralkyl, had been used on and around the RAAF base.

The chemicals do not break down in the environment and revelations they had been used on Queensland bases left residents wondering if they had been exposed to harmful substances.

The chemicals were used in fire-fighting foams world-wide from the mid-1970s until the mid-2000s, including at the RAAF Amberley base.

Members of the Defence Force, as well as key government department figures, will be at the public meeting.

There are two sessions being held on Wednesday, March 8; one in the afternoon and one during the evening.

When: Wednesday, March 8

Where: Ipswich City Council Civic Centre, Cunningham Room, Limestone St and Nicholas St, Ipswich.

Session 1: 2pm doors open, finishing at 4pm.

Sessions 2: 5pm doors open, finishing at 7pm.

RSVP: 1800 365 414 or PFASDefenceCoordination@golder.com.au before Monday March 6.

Light refreshments will be provided.