23°
News

Psychopath testing for rapist who wants his freedom

John Weekes
| 14th Jul 2017 6:09 AM
Neilson Harold Dooley's mental problems are an issue in deciding if he should be released.
Neilson Harold Dooley's mental problems are an issue in deciding if he should be released. Geoff Potter

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IS HE a predator or a slightly less dangerous "deviant”?

A judge considered that question when deciding whether imprisoned rapist Neilson Harold Dooley was ready for release.

The Queensland Attorney-General wanted Dooley, 35, to get a risk assessment before his release.

Dooley, from Ipswich, opposed that, for reasons including his completion of therapeutic courses in jail.

Dooley got a 14-year-old girl drunk in 2011 and raped her when she was asleep.

In 2013, he pleaded guilty to the rape and to three counts of indecently treating children aged under 16.

A new judgment handed down on Thursday in Brisbane Supreme Court outlined Dooley's abusive, unstable, drug-addled and promiscuous upbringing.

Justice David Boddice noted, in the judgment, that Dooley received a payout from the Catholic Church for abuse at Boys Town.

He had five children by four different mothers.

He abused drugs and alcohol from at least his early teens.

Judge Gregory Koppenol earlier described Dooley's behaviour as "predatory”.

In jail, Dooley finished courses including a High Intensity Sexual Offending Program.

In 2015 his parole bid was denied with the parole board saying his risk to the community was too high.

Psychiatrist Josephine Sundin assessed Dooley in December.

She believed he had substance abuse, mixed personality, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, maybe post-traumatic stress disorder too.

His risk of future recidivism was moderate, Dr Sundin said.

His score on a psychopathy checklist was "elevated” but below a formal diagnosis of psychopath.

He had "a set of sexually deviant cognitions,” Dr Sundin added.

"The act of rape, whilst not involving any physical violence, was perpetrated on the 14-year-old complainant whilst she was asleep,” Justice Boddice said.

"Such conduct is appropriately characterised as deviant, even if it is viewed as not being predatory.”

He was satisfied the danger of release was currently too high.

Justice Boddice ordered Dooley to get an examination from two independent psychiatrists.

-NewsRegional　　　

　

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  adhd boys town brisbane supreme court drug abuse ipswich justice david boddice neilson harold dooley rape

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
LNP grassroots call for Trump-style policies

LNP grassroots call for Trump-style policies

LNP politicians and members to debate proposals to adopt Donald Trump-style policies at State Convention

Paul Pisasale loses council funding for defamation suit

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale talks to the media in Brisbane, Friday, Dec. 11, 2015. Mr Pisasale responded to a Crime and Corruption Commission report into transparency and accountability in local government.

Dropping the funding was due to Mr Pisasale having resigned, it said.

King Judah Kelly recounts his journey to The Voice crown

Judah Kelly performs on The Voice. Supplied by Channel 9.

Laidley singer Judah Kelly won The Voice 2017.

Man caught torching truck in insurance scam

QFES, Rural Fire Brigade, Fire Brigade, Emergency Services Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

One Mile man with a 'below average intelligence' burnt his truck

Local Partners

Tiffany Taylor: Police plea for help finding teen's body

POLICE are appealing for information into the suspected murder of 16-year-old Tiffany Taylor two years ago.

Ipswich mum kicks drugs after first arrest

An Ipswich mum is no longer iusing drugs after being busted.

Ice-using mum-of-three kicks habit after first brush with the law

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

GoT actor’s dramatic hint on new season

Game of Thrones actor John Bradley reveals why his character Sam Tarly is being kept around.

How Woody's wife reacted to orgy story

Woody Harrelson and wife Laura Louie attend the War for the Planet Of The Apes premiere in NYC. Picture: Charles Sykes/Invision/APSource:AP

Woody Harrelson never told his wife about infamous foursome sting

Osher’s ‘super strange’ Offspring cameo

Asher Keddie and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from season seven of Offspring. Supplied by Channel 10.

THE Bachelor host's 'trippy’ Offspring experience.

GoT star gushes over ‘brilliant’ sex scene

Emilia Clarke, aka the Mother of Dragons, thanked Game of Thrones creators for writing in a powerful sex scene for her character.

EMILIA Clarke thanked the show's creators for a racy scene.

Taboo's anti-hero is a man of his times

Tom Hardy in a scene from the TV series Taboo.

Tom Hardy’s complex character takes on the superpowers of the day.

What's on the big screen this week

Ansel Elgort and Lily James in a scene from the movie Baby Driver.

ANSEL Elgort put the pedal to the metal in Baby Driver.

Disability support worker wins $50,000 with Cash Cow

Woman from Gowrie Junction wins Cash Cow on Sunrise.

'Daddy, I’ve won the Cash Cow!'

WOULD YOU LOVE TO BUILD YOUR OWN HOME?

20 Queen Street, Harrisville 4307

Residential Land 0 0 $119,000

Located in central Harrisville is this 1692m2 elevated vacant block ready for you to build on. Reasons why you should build right here include 'good neighbour"...

Excellent Development Potential

101 Lobb Street, Churchill 4305

Commercial Big 8,094 m2 block situated in a progressive area with zoning that ... $510,000

Big 8,094 m2 block situated in a progressive area with zoning that enables multiple options for development. andbull; 8,094m2 block with a 40 metre* frontage and...

Commercial Block DA Approval For Shops/Offices

66 Grace Street, Wulkuraka 4305

Commercial andbull; 1,658m2* commercial block with DA in place for shops/office complex andbull; ... $550,000 + GST

andbull; 1,658m2* commercial block with DA in place for shops/office complex andbull; Adjacent to the new Town House complex with additional stages under...

MUST BE SOLD-PLEASE BRING OFFERS!

74 Queen Street, Harrisville 4307

House 3 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

OFFERING INSPECTIONS BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL LOCAL HARRISVILLE AGENT RICKY QUINN 0418 756 836 TO BOOK YOUR PRIVATE VIEWING TODAY! Neat as a pin, this property...

UNDER CONTRACT!

31 Queen Street, Harrisville 4307

House 3 1 Under Contract!

Here's an opportunity that doesn't come by everyday. Calling all investors, business owners or even those thinking of starting a business and working from home.

Large Block On CBD Fringe

7 Omar Street, West Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $349,000

This Queenslander home sits on over 1200sqm on the western fringe of the Ipswich CBD. Extensive renovations have combined the colonial charm, with a modern vibe.

Renovated Cottage just minutes from CBD

28 Elizabeth Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 3 1 Auction 26/7/17 @...

This South Toowoomba cottage has received a quality refurbishment whilst still capturing all of the style and character expected of a quaint 1950's built home.

Clear Instructions - MUST BE SOLD

26 Elizabeth Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 3 1 1 Auction 26/7/17 @...

This South Toowoomba Cottage has received some touches of modern elegance whilst still capturing all the class and style of a 1950's cottage. On offer is - 3...

Yamanto High Profile Opportunity

Lot 2 Warwick Road, Yamanto 4305

Commercial Conceptual layouts for development comprising warehouse and storage buildings of 1,200m and ... Expressions of...

Conceptual layouts for development comprising warehouse and storage buildings of 1,200m and 8,000m over the land take advantage of the superb growth position.

The Three P&#39;s- Price, Potential, Position

54 Downs Street, North Ipswich 4305

Residential Land 0 0 $179,000...

- The three P's apply to this perfectly positioned North Ipswich block of land - Price/Position/Potential! - Zoned CHL- Character Housing/Low Density - Town...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Shaping up for future growth

SHAPE WE'RE IN: Aussie Fitness Equipment owner Mark Peacock with CBRE's Ryan Parry at 1 Kayleigh Drive.

Leading fitness equipment retailer on the move to iconic showroom

The new breed of homes about to hit Coast developments

The opening day of the Pelican Waters display village at Sydney Ave.

Crowds flock for opening of new Sunshine Coast display village

Open for inspection homes July 13-19

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Secret island for sale off Mackay coast

The area where the secret private island resort is for sale.

Ever considered owning an island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!