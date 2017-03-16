30°
Community

Principal in for the long haul

Ashleigh Howarth | 16th Mar 2017 9:00 AM
WELCOME: Forest Lake State High School principal Denise Kostowski with Year 7 students.
WELCOME: Forest Lake State High School principal Denise Kostowski with Year 7 students. Ashleigh Howarth

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FOREST Lake State High School's new principal has promised she is "here for the long run” after becoming the fifth principal in a number of years at the south-west school.

Denise Kostowski has pledged to students and parents that she plans to lead the school well into the future, even promising the current Year 7 students that she will see them walk across the stage when they graduate in 2022.

"For me, the importance is to give stability and certainty to the school,” she said.

"I am the fifth principal in five years, but I want to let the community know that I have bought a house and plan to be here for many years.”

Mrs Kostowski started her teaching career in Nanango where she was a business and commerce teacher. She then moved to Mt Isa where she taught for 28 years. During her time there she was instrumental in merging the two high schools in the city to form one school and a boarding facility for students who lived in the outer regions.

With a career which has spanned around three decades, Mrs Kostowski still loves leading schools and helping young people to achieve their dreams.

"I love the opportunity to see children grow, so I tell people my favourite day of the year is graduation day because you get to shake hands and congratulate the students who you have seen come into the school in Year 7 and mature and develop into young adults that a school is really proud of,” she said.

The Satellite

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
HOUSE FIRE: Man killed, investigators search for cause

HOUSE FIRE: Man killed, investigators search for cause

UPDATE: MAN in his 30s believed to be victim of fire. Woman also living at the house was not home at the time.

Drug dealer 'shared' his meth 'with friend in need'

Experts hope a forum into crystal methamphetamine use in Tweed will help to tackle the issue.

He told police he gave drugs to people he felt sorry for

PHOTOS: Mum of six's plea after car bursts into flames

The family's car was destroyed.

“My two babies were watching the car on fire, we're still in shock"

Bring mobile black lung scan vans to Qld: US expert

American black lung expert Dr Bob Cohen.

BreastScan style black lung vans could save lives

Local Partners

HOUSE FIRE: Man killed, investigators search for cause

UPDATE: MAN in his 30s believed to be victim of fire. Woman also living at the house was not home at the time.

Principal in for the long haul

WELCOME: Forest Lake State High School principal Denise Kostowski with Year 7 students.

Meet Forest Lake SHS new Principal Denise Kostowski.

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

Steve Price called a sex symbol

RADIO shock-jock Steve Price is a ... sex symbol? Don’t blame us, it’s those good folk on Googlebox Australia who think so.

Rachel Griffiths on When We Rise: It's just love, actually

Rachel Griffiths stars as Diane in the TV series When We Rise.

ACTRESS is thrilled to be part of the US TV drama about civil rights

Emma Watson's private photos leaked online in beastly act

PRIVATE photographs of Emma Watson have been leaked online

What's on the big screen this week

Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton in a scene from the movie Loving.

Peppa Pig goes on an Aussie adventure and Loving finally debuts.

MRK recap: Huge brag comes back to bite Josh

Survey says: Ba-Bowwwww.

‘I would beat a five star chef,’ bragged MKR contestant.

The Block buys ‘horror hotel’ for new series

The Gatwick Hotel in St Kilda has a fearsome reputation.

Known as a “festering flophouse”, it’s set to be transformed.

Truth behind Buderim mum's rejection of gay son

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice.

Jehovah Witness spokesman talks about Bride and Prejudice.

&quot;AFFORDABLE VILLAGE LIFE WITH EVERY CONVENIENCE ON YOUR WISH LIST&quot;

31/1380 Warrego Highway, Brassall 4305

House 2 1 2 $179,000

ldeal buying for those downsizing, couples and those wishing to travel. This property is set on the very end of Gainsborough Downs Village so the yard is massive...

Stylish Brick 3 Year Old Brick

263 Cedar Road, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Positioned in the fast growing corridor of Redbank Plains where established properties can be purchased well below what it cost you to build a new property and...

PLENTY OF SPACE FOR RELAXING OR ENTERTAINING

129 Coopers Road, Willowbank 4306

House 5 2 4 $539,000

From the moment you drive up the driveway you'll be pleasantly surprised that everything with this property has been doubled. From its 50+ mtr frontage, to it's...

STRAIGHT FROM A FAIRYTALE!

51 Stephenson Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 2 2 OFFERS FROM...

Sitting high, in a sought after suburb of Coalfalls, this property is truly unique. From the street it looks like it has come straight out of a childhood...

STARTING OUT? THIS ONE IS FOR YOU!!

50 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $309,000

This immaculately presented home would suit first home buyers as the price is right for this roomy & tidy home situated at the quiet end of Cascade street in...

JUST LIKE NANNAS

11 Robin Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 1 1 265,000...

This one owner 60 year old home has been much loved over the years and this is the first time it has ever been on the market for sale. Sitting high up the street...

ACREAGE PERFECTION AT PEAK CROSSING

49 Peak Crossing Churchbank Weir Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 579,000

You will find this perfectly presented home in the sought after acreage estate at Peak Crossing. Indulge yourself in this residence which offers immense visual...

IDEAL FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

70 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $279,000

A fantastic opportunity awaits for first home buyers or investors, with no work to be done, its ready for you to move in straight away, and a massive yard in the...

THE PERFECT ENTERTAINER - ON A BUDGET !!

40 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 $279,000 Neg

FRESH to the market is this feature packed, lowset Brassall home. This home has been well maintained, and is perfectly suited for first home buyers wanting to...

THE PERFECT HOME FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

17 Staaten Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $325,000

This amazing and feature packed family home is less than seven years old and located in a prime new home area in ever popular Brassall. It has all the right...

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

BIG READ: Tradies hard to nail down for new home surge

LONE TRADIE: Carpenter Warren McBean frames a house at Royal Sands. Developers of the Bucasia estate say they need at least another four tradies to get ahead of the demand for new houses, that will result in construction starting on a new home every fortnight until the end of June.

Tradespeople in 'short supply' as demand for houses surges

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!