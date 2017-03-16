Principal in for the long haul

FOREST Lake State High School's new principal has promised she is "here for the long run” after becoming the fifth principal in a number of years at the south-west school.

Denise Kostowski has pledged to students and parents that she plans to lead the school well into the future, even promising the current Year 7 students that she will see them walk across the stage when they graduate in 2022.

"For me, the importance is to give stability and certainty to the school,” she said.

"I am the fifth principal in five years, but I want to let the community know that I have bought a house and plan to be here for many years.”

Mrs Kostowski started her teaching career in Nanango where she was a business and commerce teacher. She then moved to Mt Isa where she taught for 28 years. During her time there she was instrumental in merging the two high schools in the city to form one school and a boarding facility for students who lived in the outer regions.

With a career which has spanned around three decades, Mrs Kostowski still loves leading schools and helping young people to achieve their dreams.

"I love the opportunity to see children grow, so I tell people my favourite day of the year is graduation day because you get to shake hands and congratulate the students who you have seen come into the school in Year 7 and mature and develop into young adults that a school is really proud of,” she said.