Prestigious poetry competition now open for writers

WINNER: 2016 Bruce Dawe National Poetry Prize winner Jenny Pollack is calling on people to enter the Bruce Dawe National Poetry competition.

ONE of Australia's most recognised and respected poetry competitions, the USQ Bruce Dawe National Poetry Prize, is now open for entries.

The poetry competition has run for 19 years and encourages burgeoning and established poets to submit their works for a chance to win the prestigious award.

Named after one of Australia's most influential poets, the competition recognises the country's contemporary verse heroes.

The competition commenced in 1999 when Emeritus Professor Bruce Dawe AO generously endowed the annual $2500 prize to celebrate Australian poetry.

Last year, Sydney poet and artist Jenny Pollak was awarded the Bruce Dawe Prize for her poem 497 Small Disappointments.

"When you put your work out there into the ether you have to let it go and not think about it anymore. To have won the Bruce Dawe Poetry Prize is greatly encouraging," she said.

The Bruce Dawe National Poetry Prize judging panel includes USQ School of Arts and Communication lecturers Associate Professor Laurie Johnson, Dr Jessica Gildersleeve, Dr Nike Sulway, Dr Daniel Hourigan and Dr Sharon Bickle.

Associate Professor Johnson said the panel would be looking for strong poetic sensibility, mastery of the form and creativity.

Entries for the 2017 prize will close Friday, May 12. Winners will be formally announced at the USQ alumni networks bookcase event on July 22.

To find out more information or to enter the competition visit: www.usq.edu.au/bruce-dawe-prize.