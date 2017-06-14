21°
News

Premier could send Queenslanders to election this year

Sarah Vogler, Anthony Templeton | 14th Jun 2017 1:12 PM
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaks at the Queensland Parliament's opening in Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston. POOL IMAGES: FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE IN PRINT AND ONLINE
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaks at the Queensland Parliament's opening in Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston. POOL IMAGES: FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE IN PRINT AND ONLINE Liam Kidston

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has stopped short of guaranteeing the looming state election will be held when it is due next year as she started the hard sell of her budget today.

Ms Palaszczuk insisted she believed the response to the Budget, which includes a $4.8 billion regional infrastructure program across multiple vulnerable Labor seats, as well as a commitment to fully fund Cross River Rail, had so far been positive.

"I think generally there is a lot of good comments coming from a lot of stakeholders right across our state," Ms Palaszczuk said.

But when asked if the election would be held this year in a bid to capitalise on any good will, Ms Palaszczuk did not deny it was a possibility.

Instead she would only say it was her intention to call it when it is due, early next year.

More at the Courier-Mail

News Corp Australia

Topics:  annastacia palaszcuk queensland politics

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Jamming with the professionals

Jamming with the professionals

Members from the Queensland Symphony Orchestra make special visit to Inala.

How supermarkets could stop self-serve thieves

They want to look into whether “moral triggers”

Pisasale $50k cash: More on developer revealed

Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale.

CJP has provided hospitality to Mr Pisasale at least three times

Calls for council corruption inquiry amid Ipswich probe

Cairns MP Rob Pyne

Calls for council corruption inquiry

Local Partners

DATE FROM HELL: Man lured, attacked in violent home invasion

Botched date-turned-robbery at Churchill ends with three people in jail and a man's thumb almost cut off.

Widespread Telstra outage sweeps South East Qld

Telstra is experiencing widespread outages across the South East.

Phone, internet outages plague SEQ

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

Death mystery haunts Wacol asylum

DEATH PROBE: Nick Curry is looking forward to the Rotary Club of Brisbane murder mystery night.

Everybody in the room is a suspect

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Robert Irwin needs translator for Celebrity Family Feud

ROBERT Irwin is making a name for himself with US audiences — but during his latest appearance, the young Wildlife Warrior left the host completely confused.

Safran in spotlight at Byron Writers Festival

John Safran has released a new book, Depends What you Mean by Extremist: Going Rogue with Australian Deplorables.

John Safran explores extremism in latest book

Carrie Bickmore: ‘Honestly, it was completely unintentional’

Waleed Aly and Carrie Bickmore on tonight’s show.

Carrie Bickmore's sorry: ‘Honestly, it was completely unintentional’

How Adam West went to an orgy, and was kicked out

On Saturday, June 10, 2017, his family said the actor, who portrayed Batman in a 1960s TV series, has died at age 88.

Adam West was kicked out of an orgy in a way only Adam West could.

Mia Freedman criticised for ‘humiliating’ interview

Mia Freedman is the founder of Mamamia and recently interviewed prominent American author Roxane Gay, who has written a memoir about her weight battles.

Mia Freedman has copped it for "humiliating" author about her weight

The moment that made American Pie a hit

Stifler from the film American Pie: Reunion.

Imagine a world without American Pie: ‘MILF’ would be meaningless

Carrie Bickmore lashed over her brain cancer appeal

Ten's The Project team donning beanies to to fundraise for brain cancer research.

But fans of Bickmore’s have responded in support of the Logie winner

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME ON A MASSIVE BLOCK IN UNBEATABLE LOCATION

129 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 4 $349,000

This tastefully renovated home offers a fantastic opportunity for first home buyers, investors or the young family with two levels of living with all the hard work...

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE SALE - MUST BE SOLD

60 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $369,000

Ideally located in one of the most sought after neighbourhoods in Ipswich is this near new modern terrace home. Perfectly suited for a busy young couple looking...

Horse Lover&#39;s Escape

107 Fielding Road, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 3 $475,000

Have a pony of two? Need 5 acres of space? What about a house and some sheds? We have it all for you just on the outskirts of Fernvale - only a short 5 minute...

&quot;FABULOUS FAMILY HOME OFFERING GRACE AND SPACE&quot;

8 Railway Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 4 3 1 $499,000

This perfectly renovated highset home will have you in awe as you enter on the ground level. Defined areas with superior contempory finishes, modern interiors and...

CHARM AND LOCATION - WELCOME HOME!

20 Harlin Road, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

With stunning street appeal and a delightful original layout, you will be impressed with the quality and feel of this charming character home. Tucked behind the...

Your Family home with the lot

53 Blenheim Crescent, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $479,000

This classy generously proportioned contemporary residence boasts street appeal, quality finishes & has great versatility and represents your very own holiday...

Lowest four Bedroom

18 Brighton Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 Auction on Site...

With the market moving and homes selling quickly this low set brick home in Raceview is one for the buyers whether you are keen investors or somebody looking to...

Lifestyle Change with &amp; Room for a Horse

7 Craswell Court, Chuwar 4306

House 3 2 2 $539,000

Have you been dreaming of a lifestyle change, sick and tired of living on top of your neighbours and the constant noise? You're over trying to drive down the...

Charming Lowset Home

23 Vivian St, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 1 $275,000

This charming lowset chamber board property situated in the popular suburb of Eastern Heights has been listed to sell. If you're a first Home buyer then you can't...

NEAR NEW &amp; TRULY IMMACULATE - THIS IS SOMETHING REALLY SPECIAL!

34 Tawney Street, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $255,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is beautifully presented on both the outside and the inside. The home is truly immaculate! The home is only three years...

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!