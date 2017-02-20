Pop-up library brings books to life

LOVE TO READ: Pictured is Cr Tully and Cr Pahlke with program participants from recent pop-up library events.

BOOKS and stories will come alive in Goodna this week with the Ipswich City Council bringing their free pop-up children's library to the area.

Delivered under the State Government funded First 5 Forever program, sessions will be held at the Soundpoint TSA and Sony Foundation Youth and Community Centre this Wednesday from 9.30-11.30am. The library will also return to the same place on March 8 and 22.

Ipswich Libraries spokesman Councillor David Pahlke said the program gave parents and carers the tools to become a important teacher at home so they could develop a love of reading.

"The sessions will introduce families to a range of library programs for children from birth to five years of age,”he said.

"Attendees will receive free resources to take home and morning tea will be provided.”

Goodna-based Councillor Paul Tully said the first event on February 8 was well supported.

"There will be different activities each fortnight so we're encouraging people to come along and enjoy the fun,” he said.

"The importance of literacy and learning from an early age cannot be overlooked - we want to provide our future generations with solid foundations for development.”

For more information visit library.ipswich.qld.gov.au/events.