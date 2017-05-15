26°
Police shut down Woodridge streets, call in negotiators

15th May 2017 11:52 AM

Police have declared an emergency situation under the Public Safety Preservation Act following an incident in Woodridge.

At 8.30am police attended a unit complex on Nyanza St following reports of a disturbance.

The declaration was made around 9.30am after the man, who is possibly armed, refused to leave the building.

An exclusion zone has been established on Nyanza St, bounded by Mikaga Crt and Strathdarr St to Kurrajong St and Nydia St, Woodridge.

Police remain on the scene as negotiators attempt to speak to the man.

There is no further information available at this stage.

