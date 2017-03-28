32°
Police at Swanbank landfill in search for Samuel Thompson

Chris Clarke, The Courier-Mail | 28th Mar 2017 6:43 AM
Missing man Samuel Thompson
A LANDFILL site at Swanbank will be upturned by police and State Emergency Service personnel today, as detectives ramp up their search for missing Albion man Samuel Thompson.

Authorities will converge on the Swanbank landfill from 9am after investigating officers received a tip-off.

It follows the release of CCTV footage last week of a white Chrysler 300 sedan tailing Mr Thompson's orange Mustang with registration SAMMO, at Deep Water Bend, Bald Hills, on March 7.

The 22-year-old has not made contact with anyone since and police suspect foul play.

Samuel Thompson's 2016 Ford Mustang, with Queensland registration SAMMO, was spotted in Bald Hills and northern New South Wales before being located on Tweed Coast Road.
Detectives have received more than 50 calls about the vehicle in question and its driver since the footage was released.

"Depending on what they find, the search could go all day and into the following day as well," a police spokeswoman said.

The search for Mr Thompson is the largest active police investigation in Brisbane, Detective Inspector Tim Trezise has confirmed, with homicide detectives are now involved.

The parents of the former state representative ice hockey player fronted media last week and pleaded for their beloved son to make contact.

His family has described Mr Thompson as "generous, thoughtful and loyal", and could not think of a reason why anyone would want to hurt him.

Mr Thompson's car was left at Deep Water Bend until midnight on Tuesday before leaving for NSW on Wednesday morning.

The car was found abandoned in NSW on March 9.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.


Topics:  police samuel thompson swanbank

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!