33°
News

Police search for man after armed robbery at Goodna IGA

Joel Gould
| 11th Mar 2017 9:25 AM Updated: 4:51 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

POLICE are searching for a man in his early 20s wearing a dark hoodie after an armed robbery at the Goodna IGA this morning.

They have released CCTV footage that shows the robbery in progress. 

At 6.40am police received a Triple 0 call from staff at the IGA on the corner of Albert St and Queen St.

Police say that while a female staff member was scanning items the man, who was lining up at the checkout with soft drink bottles, produced a handgun and demanded money.

The woman told police he threatened her with the gun and then fled on foot after she gave him a sum of cash.

Police say the man was wearing a dark hoodie, a black cap and black and white shoes.

Springfield and Goodna police attended the scene, as did the dog squad which was unable to get a track on the culprit.

The Ipswich CIB is on the scene continue enquiries and are continuing enquiries.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

The incident is not the first time the Goodna IGA has been held up.

In September of last year the QT reported the Goodna IGA had been held up when two masked men, one carrying a knife and the other a hammer, confronted staff.

On that occasion the men had demanded cash and cigarettes from staff before making off in a black Holden Astra.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  armed robbery goodna iga gun ipswich ipswich cib

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
New credit card rules you need to know about

New credit card rules you need to know about

Two-thirds of Australians are unaware of looming changes to national credit reporting requirements.

Fords, Holdens, Mazdas: Lemons leave bitter taste

DANGEROUS: JULIE Zawila is so scared to drive her "lemon'' Ford Focus. She is currently trying to get a full refund from Ford.

"These vehicles need to be taken off our roads and crushed!"

Police search for man after armed robbery at Goodna IGA

ROBBERY: Police are searching for a man in his 20s after an armed robbery at the Goodna IGA this morning.

Female staff member held up by man in his 20s wearing hoodie

Former MP praises Muslim doctors, says LNP can win Lockyer

CONFIDENT: Retiring MP Ian Rickuss says the LNP can retain Lockyer and has praised the contribution of Muslims in his electorate.

Ian says Hanson misguided on Islam and that McDonald can retain seat

Local Partners

New credit card rules you need to know about

Two-thirds of Australians are unaware of looming changes to national credit reporting requirements.

Police divers retrieve drowned female from Brisbane River

GRIM FIND: Police have recovered the body of a female whose car went into the Brisbane River off the Goodna Boat Ramp.

Woman drowns after car submerged off Goodna Boat Ramp

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

What's on the small screen this week

THE I'm A Celebrity winner will be crowned, the new-look Biggest Loser debuts and wedding bells finally ring on Bride & Prejudice.

Adele takes swipe at Seven chopper, defends Bieber

“I don’t look like this in real life — there’s a lot of makeup..."

You will be moved by this novel

The book that's sure to make you cry

You will marvel at the intrigue: Iron Fist reviewed

Tom Pelphrey, Finn Jones and Jessica Stroud in a scene from Marvel's Iron Fist.

IRON Fist is arguably Marvel's most intriguing Netflix series yet

Fraser Coast to cameo in Korean travel program

The KBS crew with Air Fraser Island and FCTE representative Mark Juppenlatz.

A segment on the Fraser Coast will air later this year

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Adventure Time cast arrives down under

John DiMaggio, the voice of Jake the Dog, is in Australia for the new Adventure Time Live tour.

AUSTRALIA is the testing ground for new live show.

Escape to the Country - 2 Acres

2 Wernowskis Road, Fernvale 4306

4 1 3 $449,000

Situated on the outskirts of Fernvale you will find this lowset brick home overlooking the undulating countryside and yet only a short 5 minute drive to town and a...

&quot;THIS BRASSALL BEAUTIE HAS IT ALL-- LOCATION, SPACE AND STYLE!&quot;

55 Bradfield Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Stylish, sizable highset family home that is presented in immaculate and pristine condition is now offered for sale in the prestige estate of Grammar Park...

FAMILY HOME WITH A DIFFERENCE IN FLINDERS VIEW

62 Thomas Street, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 5 $399,000...

This is a home is with a difference! As you enter through the front door, the air-conditioned open plan kitchen and living room with its soaring ceiling greets you...

THE PERFECT HOME FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

17 Staaten Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $325,000

This amazing and feature packed family home is less than seven years old and located in a prime new home area in ever popular Brassall. It has all the right...

Elevated Position

122 Gregory Street, Wulkuraka 4305

Commercial andbull; 5.478ha of land zoned Residential Wulkuraka andbull; Less than 50 minutes* ... Price Upon...

andbull; 5.478ha of land zoned Residential Wulkuraka andbull; Less than 50 minutes* to Brisbane andbull; Close to amenities and public transport andbull; Located...

RARE AS HEN’S TEETH

21 Lusitania Street, Newtown 4305

Residential Land VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ... $219,000

VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ARE 865 SQUARE METERS AND HAVE A 19 METER FRONTAGE. IDEALY SUITED TO DUAL OCCUPANCY BUT A LARGE...

Looking for New &amp;ldquo;Landlord&amp;rdquo;

109 Anna Drive, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $325,000

With the market moving and homes selling quickly this low set brick home in Raceview is one for the buyers whether you are keen investors or somebody looking to...

CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE QUICK SALE

1 & 2/10 Costello Street, Harlaxton 4350

Unit 3 2 1 Offers Over...

This near new Duplex has been cleverly designed and will appeal to a wide range of buyers. Close to the CBD, North Point Shopping complex, Primary and Secondary...

PRIME LOCATION - POTENTIAL - PROFIT

12 Orchard Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 Offers From...

This little gem certainly needs some polishing, but imagine the outcome and rewards! Will suit someone looking for a renovation project and could be a delightful...

4060m2 BLOCK WITH STUNNING HOME!

20 Rice Road, Redbank Plains 4301

House 3 2 4 515,000

What an amazing property, so much land and so perfectly presented. It is rare to find a manicured 4060m2 block that offers fantastic veggie gardens, fruit trees...

SNEAK PEAK: How Gladstone's rich live it up

BIG MONEY: Here's one of the best properties in Gladstone.

IT'S the stuff of dreams! But Gladstone's richest are living it.

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!