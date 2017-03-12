Police search for man after armed robbery at Goodna IGA

POLICE are searching for a man in his early 20s wearing a dark hoodie after an armed robbery at the Goodna IGA this morning.

They have released CCTV footage that shows the robbery in progress.

At 6.40am police received a Triple 0 call from staff at the IGA on the corner of Albert St and Queen St.

Police say that while a female staff member was scanning items the man, who was lining up at the checkout with soft drink bottles, produced a handgun and demanded money.

The woman told police he threatened her with the gun and then fled on foot after she gave him a sum of cash.

Police say the man was wearing a dark hoodie, a black cap and black and white shoes.

Springfield and Goodna police attended the scene, as did the dog squad which was unable to get a track on the culprit.

The Ipswich CIB is on the scene continue enquiries and are continuing enquiries.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

The incident is not the first time the Goodna IGA has been held up.

In September of last year the QT reported the Goodna IGA had been held up when two masked men, one carrying a knife and the other a hammer, confronted staff.

On that occasion the men had demanded cash and cigarettes from staff before making off in a black Holden Astra.