Crime scene set up at Ipswich home where man died

A CRIME scene has been set up at a Karana Downs home this afternoon as police investigate the suspicious death of a man.

Police were called to the home on College Rd shortly after 1pm.

A crime scene has been established and police are investigating the cause of death.

A press conference will be held at 5pm.

