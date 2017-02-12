Charges laid over death after assault at Ipswich hotel

UPDATE:

POLICE have charged a man over an assault at a Redbank hotel that ended in a man's death.

A 44-year-old Redbank man has been charged with one count of unlawful striking causing death and is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday, February 13.

EARLIER:

A CRIME scene has been set up around the Kerwick Hotel on Brisbane Rd following a man's death.

The 69-year-old died in hospital after reports he was being assaulted at the hotel.

Police were called to the hotel about 4.45pm on Saturday, in response to the reported assault.

Emergency services were called and the injured man was treated before being taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital, where he died.

Detectives and specialist police services were at the scene until late Saturday night.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

There is no further information at this stage.

Call Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.