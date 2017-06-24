25°
Paramedics suspected foul play in woman's death

Chris Honnery, The Courier-Mail | 24th Jun 2017 7:45 AM Updated: 11:04 AM
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman at Ipswich. Picture: @9NewsQueensland
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman at Ipswich. Picture: @9NewsQueensland

UPDATE: A WOMAN found dead on her bedroom floor by her partner yesterday has caused police to open a major investigation in Ipswich.

The 35-year-old woman was located by her partner after he returned home from work just after 3.30pm.

Police are not commenting on the woman's injuries and are waiting on an autopsy to confirm her cause of death.

Detective Acting Inspector Heath McQueen said their were no signs of forced entry.

Paramedics informed police that her death looked suspicious.

"There are certain things or aspects that caused QAS to call police and for us to engage forensically," Detective Acting Inspector McQueen said.

The woman's family lives overseas and police are trying to contact them.

She is an Australian citizen.

 

EARLIER: POLICE are trying to work out the circumstances surrounding a woman's death in Ipswich yesterday afternoon.

A woman aged in her 30s was found dead inside her home at Coalfalls about 4pm.

A crime scene has been set up around the area while detectives from the Ipswich Criminal Investigation Branch look into the circumstances.

An Investigation Centre has also been set up at the Yamanto Police Station as part of Operation Papa Paddock.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Topics:  death editors picks investigation ipswich queensland police service

