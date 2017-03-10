34°
News

Baby boy in Child Safety "backlog" before death

Des Houghton and Jessica Marszalek | 10th Mar 2017 6:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A BABY boy has died in Yeppoon, despite child safety being told months ago that there were concerns for its welfare.

The six-month-old died in Rockhampton hospital on Monday, almost three months after the Child Safety department was warned the baby's home was potentially dangerous, the Courier-Mail reports.

Action on the case may have been delayed due to a department "backlog".

The father of the baby allegedly said the child was hurt when the dad tripped and fell down the stairs while carrying the tot.

It is understood police visited the Yeppoon home in January after concerns were raised about the welfare of the three children in the home.

The protection of Queensland's most vulnerable has come into sharp focus after the shock deaths of Mason Jett Lee in Caboolture and Tiahleigh Palmer in Logan over the past 18 months.

The deaths prompted a suite of reviews of the Child Safety Department - the largest of its kind in years.

Investigations have already uncovered problems with staff training, case supervision and workers battling to deal with complicated cases.

Data from the Premier's office shows at least nine children through 2015 and 2016 died from "fatal assault or neglect" according to the most recent data.

Four of the children who died of fatal assault or neglect were known to the child protection system in the 12 months prior to their death.

Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman told the Courier-Mail the department was contacted about the family in January.

"I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic death of this little boy and send my thoughts and sympathies to his family," she said.

"A preliminary investigation included working with police who conducted a welfare check and discussions with the family's childcare provider.

"At that time, there were no concerns about safety.

"We will continue to work closely with the police as they continue their investigation."

Shadow Minister for Child Safety Ros Bates told the Courier-Mail she was shocked to learn the boy died while waiting in a backlog.

"The crisis and growing backlogs engulfing child safety investigations are nothing short of scandalous."

She called on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to sack Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk continues to support a bumbling Minister who is putting kids' lives at risk by failing to fix this crisis.

"We need to overhaul the way we do child abuse investigations in Queensland if we are to fix the backlog crisis."

News Corp Australia

Topics:  child safety editors picks queensland police service sudden death yeppoon

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Driver in hospital after crash on major highway

Driver in hospital after crash on major highway

UPDATE: Queensland Ambulance treated a man after a two car crash on the Warrego Highway at Haigslea at about 6.10am.

  • News

  • 10th Mar 2017 6:42 AM

Baby boy in Child Safety "backlog" before death

Child Safety was warned of potential danger three months prior

State confirms Somerset bypass plans still cancelled

Funding under the Western Brisbane Transport Network is allocated to "higher priorities”.

Council 'suggesting cost-effective Brisbane western bypass solution'

VIDEO: Joe's trucking big fight against traffic

Joe Llewellyn has been tallying up the number of trucks that use Swanbank Rd for 40 years.

'Ipswich is a city of service stations and rubbish dumps'

Local Partners

Driver in hospital after crash on major highway

UPDATE: Queensland Ambulance treated a man after a two car crash on the Warrego Highway at Haigslea at about 6.10am.

Pauline Hanson and Steve Dickson at odds over GST deal

Queensland One Nation leader Steve Dickson with Pauline Hanson

Pauline Hanson, Steve Dickson at odds on GST dealings

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Steve Price's advice to John Laws: 'Disappear'

JUST hours after being evicted from I’m A Celebrity, Steve Price has unleashed on radio rival John Laws, telling him to “disappear”.

Ian Thorpe confronts bullying in new doco

Ian Thorpe hosts the documentary TV series Bullied.

Swimming great hosts program that hopes to be catalyst for change.

WATCH: 12-year-old's emotional ukelele song goes viral

Trini Blackmore,12, has discovered she loves to sing and play the ukulele.Twin sister Madi (right) joins in the fun.

Currimundi girl's song for her late grandfather shows talent

Steve Price’s jungle shows are over

Casey Donovan is one four remaining contestants in I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! after the elimination of shock jock Steve Price.

SHOCK jock Steve Price has been eliminated from I’m A Celebrity.

First look at Dreamworld co-founder's new $2.5m boat

Dreamworld co-founder and Bathurst 1000 winner Tony Longhurst's epic new boat revealed.

It's taken nearly 14 months to build a Bathurst winner's dream boat

Shedding the drama: The Biggest Loser gets a major makeover

The Biggest Loser: Transformed trainers Libby Babet and Shannan Ponton pictured with host Fiona Falkiner, centre.

NEW-look weight-loss show is working towards lifelong change.

Everything you need to know about buying Elton tickets

Tickets to Elton John's Mackay show go on pre-sale Thursday March 9 and general sale Tuesday March 14.

Warning ahead of official Elton John ticket pre-sale.

Elevated Position

122 Gregory Street, Wulkuraka 4305

Commercial andbull; 5.478ha of land zoned Residential Wulkuraka andbull; Less than 50 minutes* ... Price Upon...

andbull; 5.478ha of land zoned Residential Wulkuraka andbull; Less than 50 minutes* to Brisbane andbull; Close to amenities and public transport andbull; Located...

RARE AS HEN’S TEETH

21 Lusitania Street, Newtown 4305

Residential Land VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ... $219,000

VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ARE 865 SQUARE METERS AND HAVE A 19 METER FRONTAGE. IDEALY SUITED TO DUAL OCCUPANCY BUT A LARGE...

Looking for New &amp;ldquo;Landlord&amp;rdquo;

109 Anna Drive, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $325,000

With the market moving and homes selling quickly this low set brick home in Raceview is one for the buyers whether you are keen investors or somebody looking to...

CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE QUICK SALE

1 & 2/10 Costello Street, Harlaxton 4350

Unit 3 2 1 Offers Over...

This near new Duplex has been cleverly designed and will appeal to a wide range of buyers. Close to the CBD, North Point Shopping complex, Primary and Secondary...

PRIME LOCATION - POTENTIAL - PROFIT

12 Orchard Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 Offers From...

This little gem certainly needs some polishing, but imagine the outcome and rewards! Will suit someone looking for a renovation project and could be a delightful...

4060m2 BLOCK WITH STUNNING HOME!

20 Rice Road, Redbank Plains 4301

House 3 2 4 515,000

What an amazing property, so much land and so perfectly presented. It is rare to find a manicured 4060m2 block that offers fantastic veggie gardens, fruit trees...

Modern executive style home at bargain price.

14 Sandpiper Drive, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $255,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is only five years old, is still under full builders warranty, offers great tax depreciation for investors and is currently...

Owners Motivated-Don&#39;t Delay Call Today!

17 DAVIES Street, Kalbar 4309

House 3 2 4 $339,000

Make no mistakes this property will be sold. Consisting of a two storey solid brick home and sitting proudly on a 966m2 block, this beauty is ready for you to move...

JUST LIKE NANNAS

11 Robin Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 1 1 265,000...

This one owner 60 year old home has been much loved over the years and this is the first time it has ever been on the market for sale. Sitting high up the street...

Superb Investment - Buy 1 or 2!

4 & 6 Wilson Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $280,000 each

Here is a great opportunity to get into investment market as two great investment properties hit the market. It will be your decision, you can buy one or the...

VIDEO: company claims to 'teach' sharks

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!