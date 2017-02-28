Police hope chopper can locate missing fisherman

SES and Police search for a missing person at Wivenhoe Dam.

THE search for a man feared drowned at Wivenhoe Dam will continue today.

Police remain in the Logan's Inlet area with a boat conducting patrols on the surface, while there are also plans to employ the Polair or Rescue 500 chopper to conduct a search from the air later today.

A 38-year-old man from Pullenvale, in Brisbane's west, disappeared under the water after jumping from a small inflatable boat early Sunday morning.

His two friends on board sounded the alarm after the man jumped into the water for a swim, but did not resurface.

Police divers were unable to locate the man, and the search has been scaled back today.