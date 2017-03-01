30°
Police hold crime forum to protect the community

Ashleigh Howarth | 1st Mar 2017 12:23 PM
STAY SAFE: Member for Algester Leeanne Enoch and Forest Lake Police Beat officer-in-charge, Senior Constable Noel Pedersen, are hoping for a big turnout at their upcoming crime forum.
STAY SAFE: Member for Algester Leeanne Enoch and Forest Lake Police Beat officer-in-charge, Senior Constable Noel Pedersen, are hoping for a big turnout at their upcoming crime forum. Ashleigh Howarth

POLICE and representatives from the Forest Lake region have invited the community to a safety forum which will address some of the issues which have been occurring in the region.

The event will be held on Monday, March 6 from 6.30-8pm at the Salvation Army.

It will feature a wide range of displays from local community groups, as well as presentations from police officers sharing their tips on how you can better protect yourself and your home.

Member for Algester Leeanne Enoch said this would be the first time an event like this was held in Forest Lake.

She said community representatives from the council, state and federal levels of government felt a forum like this was necessary because many people were now airing their grievances online.

"What we were seeing on Facebook and social media were some concerns from citizens that there was some sort of increase in crime, but in conversations we have had with police, is that isn't always the case,” Ms Enoch said.

"So we'll be able to provide some facts to help them understand that referring any issues that are of a police nature onto a Facebook page is not actually helping the police to deliver a service here.

"We want to give that information to the community and say these are the right causes of action to take if you see a crime, or are a victim of crime, and that you are supposed to call certain numbers.

"Ultimately, what we want to provide from the meeting is how can we get the community more involved in the prevention of crime, so through Neighbourhood Watch-type of activities for example, but really just saying we are all in this together, keep an eye out for one another and keep your property safe.

"Let's all get engaged with this rather than on a social media platform.”

A wide variety of local service providers will also be on hand to talk to the community about taking the right action to staying safe.

"There will be people from Fire and Rescue, Crime Stoppers, Neighbourhood Watch and the Crime Prevention Unit to give that extra information about how you make your home as safe as possible and how do you make yourself safe as you move around in the community,” Ms Enoch said.

Those who are wishing to attend need to register their interest, as light snacks will be provided on the evening.

To add your name to the list, phone the Algester electorate office on 37372110 or alternatively, email algester@parliament. qld.gov.au.

The Forest Lake Salvation Army is at 25 High St.

