Man's shoes taken in bizarre alleged kidnapping

A MAN will face Ipswich Magistrates Court today after police allegedly caught him in the act of committing a rather unusual armed car-jacking.

Police will allege a 36-year-old man was kidnapped at knifepoint in his own car last night after meeting up with another person at an address in Redbank Plains.

Upon arrival he was allegedly confronted by two men who produced a knife and forced him to drive them to the White Rock Conservation Park in Redbank Plains.

The men then allegedly stole the victim's mobile phone and his shoes before driving away in his car.

As the man started walking away, the car returned and those inside again allegedly threatened him with a knife, demanding his wallet.

Police say the men then forced the victim to walk in front of the car as it drove slowly behind him.

Officers conducting patrols of the area later located the victim and his car and a man who was taken into custody at the scene.

The 30-year-old Redbank Plains man has been charged with armed robbery, attempted armed robbery and kidnapping and is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

The victim was not physically injured as a result of the incident.

