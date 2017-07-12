Police bust uncovers drug set-up in underground bunkers

STASHED away deep underground at a rural Grantham property, police uncovered an elaborate hydroponic marijuana set-up in two underground bunkers.

They belonged to 55-year-old Anthony Laurence Naughton who was busted with more than 50 cannabis plants growing in pots on his property in July last year.

He told police he used the drugs, which weighed 610g, to treat "serious injuries from chronic and ongoing pain".

Police also found two firearms behind a wall in a shed and ammunition that was old and stored dangerously.

Naughton had a licence for the guns but they weren't registered.

In sentencing in Ipswich District Court yesterday, Judge Dennis Lynch said Naughton's drugs were for his own use, as a form of pain management, and not commercially.

"There are many people who come before the court and claim cannabis is for pain management but it remains unlawful," he said.

"It was clearly set up for the purpose of growing cannabis hydroponics."

The court heard Naughton's drug crime history dated back to 1983 when he was convicted for cultivating Indian hemp.

Naughton pleaded guilty to five charges including producing and possessing cannabis, failing to take precautions when storing explosives and other weapons offences.

He was fined $3000.