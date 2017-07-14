Tiffany Taylor: Police plea for help finding teen's body

POLICE are appealing to the Ipswich, Fernvale and Blacksoil communities for information into the suspected murder of 16-year-old Tiffany Taylor two years ago.

This week marks two years since the teen's disappearance and suspected murder and police believe some of her possessions may be in the Ipswich area.

They are wanting to speak to anyone who saw a champagne coloured1995 Hyundai Excel with Queensland registration 649VFO in the vicinity of the Brisbane Valley Highway between Fernvale and Blacksoil on Sunday, July 12 2015 between 1pm and 1.45pm.

Tiffany's white Samsung smartphone is yet to be recovered and may have discarded in the Fernvale, Bundamba or Riverview areas.

Tiffany was last seen around 10am on Sunday July 12 2015 leaving a motel on Loganlea Rd and police are still seeking information from the public.

Detective Superintendent David Hutchinson is seeking help from the public for any information about missing woman Tiffany Taylor at a press conference at the Logan Police Station in 2015. David Nielsen

A 60-year-old Annerley man has been charged with her murder, however Tiffany's body has not been located.

Detective Senior Sergeant Grant Ralston, Officer in Charge, Logan Child Protection and Investigation Unit said one phone call with one piece of information could be all it would take to find Tiffany's body and bring the family some answers.

"From the outset of this investigation we are grateful for the support the public has provided to police and Crime Stoppers," Detective Sergeant Ralston said.

"What might seem small or insignificant to you could in fact hold vital information for police.

"If you haven't previously contacted us, I urge you to do so now."

Police and SES volunteers search Lover's Lane near Wanora for missing teen Tiffany Taylor in 2015. Gary Worrall

As investigators continue to search for Tiffany Taylor, they're renewing their appeal to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the following:

A champagne coloured1995 Hyundai Excel with Queensland registration 649VFO parked on Logistics Place, Larrapinta on Sunday July 12 2015 between 12pm and 12.45pm.

The same vehicle in the vicinity of the Brisbane Valley Highway between Fernvale and Blacksoil on Sunday July 12 2015 between 1pm and 1.45pm.

They also want to speak with anyone who may have met with or had any interaction with Tiffany Taylor through dating.