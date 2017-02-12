POLICE say the one punch can kill message simply isn't getting through after an alleged attack on Saturday resulted in a man's death.

A 44-year-old Redbank man has since been arrested and charged with one count of unlawful striking causing death after a 69-year-old man was reportedly attacked at the Kerwick Hotel.

Detective Inspector Lew Strohfeldt addressing the media at Yamanto Police Station regarding the one punch death overnight at Redbank. Inga Williams

Police believe an altercation broke out between two men, who lived at the Redbank hotel, about 4.45pm on Saturday.

Detective Inspector Lew Strohfeldt said the alleged attack happened on the upstairs veranda of the hotel, not in the bar area.

"Upon arrival police found a 69-year-old male unconscious being treated by ambulance officers," he said.

The injured man was treated by paramedics before being taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital, where he died.

Detective Inspector Strohfeldt said although Ipswich police were working hard to get the one punch message out there, incidents like the alleged attack at Redbank continued to happen.

"People do not realise what can happen with just one punch," he said.

"We do a lot to get the message out, there are a lot of programs in the community and in schools but it still happens.

"We see it far too often and this really is a result of a similar situation."

The Detective Inspector had a message for those who found themselves in a possible confrontation.

"Walk away, just walk away," he said.

"That one instant where they do punch somebody they may be lucky enough that nothing really happens but then, like this instance, it can affect the rest of your life and take someone else's for no reason whatsoever.

"There is no need to hit anybody else."

Det Insp Strohfeldt said it was not yet known whether alcohol was a contributing factor and investigations were continuing.

"Our job is to solve offences and (police) are working very hard to do that," he said.

Police are yet to contact the victim's family.

The 44-year-old alleged attacker is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday, February 13.