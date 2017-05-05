25°
Robber with knife no match for woman with metal pole

5th May 2017 12:05 PM Updated: 2:54 PM

Police have released CCTV footage of an attempted armed robbery of a grocery store at Bundamba yesterday.

At 6.40am a man wearing a face cover entered the Brisbane Rd business and approached the shop attendant who was standing in front of the main counter.

The man then produced a knife and pointed it at the 52-year-old woman, demanding money and cigarettes.

The woman walked back around the counter, armed herself with a metal pole and swung it at the man a number of times before chasing him from the store.

The man fled the premises on foot and was last seen turning left onto Lane St.

No one was physically injured as a result of the incident.

The man is Caucasian, around 17-years old with a slim build, short brown hair, a large spiked stretched earring in his left ear and possibly a small tattoo on his left hand. He was wearing a black "Nets" cap.

Anyone who may recognise the man from the vision is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  attempted armed robbery bundamba editors picks

