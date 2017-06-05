Goodna man in custody over Polair incident

UPDATE: A Goodna man will spend the night in custody following a police incident involving Polair at Blacksoil and Helidon on Sunday night.

Toby Brown, 20, is charged with 10 offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlicensed driving, failing to stop a motor vehicle, stealing, and unlawful possession of a knife in a public place.

He did not make an application for bail in Ipswich Magistrates Court today and will next appear in court tomorrow.