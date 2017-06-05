23°
News

Goodna man in custody over Polair incident

Emma Clarke
| 5th Jun 2017 12:00 PM Updated: 3:56 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

UPDATE: A Goodna man will spend the night in custody following a police incident involving Polair at Blacksoil and Helidon on Sunday night.

Toby Brown, 20, is charged with 10 offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlicensed driving, failing to stop a motor vehicle, stealing, and unlawful possession of a knife in a public place.

He did not make an application for bail in Ipswich Magistrates Court today and will next appear in court tomorrow.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  blacksoil dangerous driving helidon polair2 warrego highway

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
New jobs at Swanbank with power station revival

New jobs at Swanbank with power station revival

"It is likely advertisements will be released in the coming months."

Heavy vehicle rescue under way on Toowoomba Range

Traffic at a standstill on Cohoe St after a truck crashed on the Toowoomba Range. June 5, 2017.

Truck recovered from embankment about 4.30pm

Tasman low to bring rain, cold to east coast

Get ready for some wet weather this week.

Temperatures across coastal NSW will also feel unseasonably cold

Goodna man in custody over Polair incident

polair police helicopter flying over Coffs. Photo Trevor Veale / Coffs Coast Advocate

The 20-year-old did not apply for bail

Local Partners

New jobs at Swanbank with power station revival

"It is likely advertisements will be released in the coming months."

Woolworths cops it over sweet potato packaging

BIGGER IS BETTER: Woolworths are the valley has applied for a 750 square metre expansion

A Woolworths customer has unleashed about sweet potatoes

Peter and Bambi: The comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Shannon Noll gives woman drink in a shoe in bizarre video

BIZARRE video footage showing Australian singer Shannon Noll feeding a woman with a shoe has emerged overnight.

Ariana Grande fronts star-studded One Love gig

A view of the stage at the One Love Manchester tribute concert. Picture: Kevin Mazur via APSource:AP

50,000 people are at the One Love Manchester benefit concert

Robbie Williams breaks down during performance

Robbie Williams struggled to get through his song Angels

Beefing up the rom-com in first novel

Author Anna Daniels.

Debut novel puts Rocky on the romance map

This TV experiment may change the way you drink alcohol

Dr Xand van Tulleken (left) & Dr Chris van Tulleken (right) holding their own urine, collected as part of their research on binge drinking.Source:Supplied

Is binge drinking really that bad?

London's 'philospher chef' to make Masterchef debut

Guest chef Yotam Ottolenghi makes his MasterChef Australia debut tomorrow.

Yotam Ottolenghi made the leap from literature to cooking

Pippa Middleton gives celeb watchers the slip in NT

The Bamurru Plains luxury lodge in Kakadu where James and Pippa could be staying.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews gave royal watchers the slip

&quot;INNER CITY UNIT- GREAT TENANT IN PLACE CURRENTLY&quot;

2/8 South Street, Ipswich 4305

Unit 2 1 1 Offers over...

Inner city low set brick unit with 2 bedrooms ( BIR's) and 1 bathroom in great street is now offered for sale. Walk to everything: public transport a block away...

Lifestyle Block Requiring Small Reno

52 Hanlon Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 2 AUCTION - On Site...

Have you been looking for that great lifestyle block but you don't want to be living out of town. The home presents on over 1 hectare block that is fully fenced...

FUTURE MONEY MAKER - LAND!

115 Stevens Road, Purga 4306

Rural 3 2 2 $999,000...

This large 79 acre property is all about location. It's within 10 minutes of Yamanto Shopping Centre, 10 minutes to Amberley Air Base, 15 minutes to Ipswich City...

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT – IT’S THAT SIMPLE!

4 Graham Street, Bundamba 4304

House 2 1 1 $297,000

This renovated family home sits on a huge 1270m2 block It is hugely elevated with the most amazing views and best of all it can also be sub-divided (subject to ICC...

EXCEPTIONAL CHARACTER RESIDENCE WITH 5 BEDROOMS

35 Edwards Street, Flinders View 4305

House 5 3 2 $479,000

Hidden behind the lovely gardens is another one of Flinders View hidden gems. Purposely built back in the early 1960's by a prominent local cork merchant who...

Brassall Highset

89 North High Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $319,000

Looking for a great family home, then this is it - look no further. This delightful home offers upstairs living and boasts polished floors throughout, spacious...

STUNNING NEW FAMILY HOME

9 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 4 2 2 $449,000

BRAND NEW & EXPERTLY BUILT BY AWARD WINNING LOCAL BUILDER LATEST IN STYLE & BUILT TO HIGH QUALITY CONSTRUCTION SPECIFICATIONS WALKING DISTANCE TO BOOVAL RAIL...

Private Sanctuary, Central Location!

9 Petaine Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Situated on a 620m2 corner block, on one side we have the serine June Court with only 8 properties and the other side one of Raceview’s quietest, majority owner...

Long Established Business With Main Street Exposure

13-15 John Street, Rosewood 4340

Commercial Profitable business with a gross turnover in excess of $1 million includes ... Price on...

Profitable business with a gross turnover in excess of $1 million includes Smash repairs, Mechanical plus a Breakdown service and towing. WIWO freehold, business...

BRAND NEW, SIMPLY STUNNING, PRICED TO SELL!

31A Nolan Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Be prepared to be impressed! This home is brand new and built to an extremely high standard that a lucky new owner will be very proud of. This property will suit...

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Rip Curl rides into Noosaville

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0227.JPG

International surfing retailer makes major investment into Noosa

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Major Coast retail centre sells for $21 million

Victorian family purchases two storey retail asset

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!