Goodna man in custody over Polair incident

UPDATE: A Goodna man will spend the night in custody following a police incident involving Polair at Blacksoil and Helidon on Sunday night.
Toby Brown, 20, is charged with 10 offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlicensed driving, failing to stop a motor vehicle, stealing, and unlawful possession of a knife in a public place.
He did not make an application for bail in Ipswich Magistrates Court today and will next appear in court tomorrow.
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.