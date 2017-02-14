Plea to return family heirloom

PLEASE RETURN: Wendy Thomas hopes the person who picked up a 40-year-old christening gown at Redbank Plaza will return it to her.

DEVASTATED at losing a priceless and sentimental christening gown at Redbank Plaza, Wendy Thomas has offered a reward for the person who can return it to her.

The christening gown is a family heirloom which belongs to a friend of hers in Adelaide. It is 40 years old and was hand made for the family to pass down through the generations.

Ms Thomas borrowed the gown and was on her way to the post office on Thursday, February 2, to return it when she lost it. The christening gown, which was in a plastic bag, fell out of the bottom of her pram around 10.30am on the stairs closest to the bus stop.

Feeling distressed, Ms Thomas placed reward posters around the centre and the bus stop. She also uploaded the poster to dozens of community Facebook pages, which received more than 400 shares. She has reached out to The Satellite in a bid to have the precious gown returned.

"I had one person tell me they saw an elderly, Asian woman pick up the bag and head towards the bus stop," she said.

"She may not have noticed what was in the bag but I am hoping to have it returned.

"I am hoping you will return it to centre management so I can return it back to its owner."

A $100 reward as been issued with the return of the gown.

If you have any information which could help, phone 0404443007.