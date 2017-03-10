Plane makes forced landing near major highway

UPDATE 5:56PM: AN ELDERLY pilot was forced to make an emergency landing this afternoon in a cattle paddock beside the Cunningham Hwy.

The incident took place at about 4pm, 18kms west of Inglewood in south east Queensland.

The 70-year-old pilot, was flying from Toowoomba to Moree when he experienced some engine failure and altitude loss.

The pilot attempted to make precautionary landing in an open field and on his final approach lost all engine power.

Fortunately the pilot sustained no injuries, neither was there any damage to property, or to aircraft, a Zenith CH 650.

Inglewood police said they were dispatched without knowing what they were going to find.

Fire, ambulance and a rescue helicopter were all also sent out but not required," police said.

"The pilot now has to get the plane fixed and take off again.

"He's picked the right paddock for it.

"He was old fellow, with plenty of experience, he's done well."

