26°
News

Pisasale up first at CCC public hearing today

Joel Gould
| 19th Apr 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 10:20 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

 

AN UPSURGE in complaints about the conduct of candidates at the 2016 local government elections was noted by Queensland Electoral Commissioner Walter van der Merwe on the opening day of the Crime and Corruption Committee public hearing yesterday.

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Cr Kerry Silver and Deputy Mayor Paul Tully will appear today while Cr Kylie Stoneman and Blair MP Shayne Neumann will front the hearing on Friday.

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale is cleared of criminal charges by the Queensland's Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC). Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times
Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale is cleared of criminal charges by the Queensland's Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC). Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times David Nielsen

"Compared to the 2012 (election) I believe the level of complaints were significantly higher," Mr van der Merwe said yesterday when questioned by council assisting the CCC inquiry Glen Rice, QC.

Those complaints were made about alleged funding and disclosure matters and how-to-vote cards they believe shouldn't have been used."

Blair MP Shayne Neumann will front the hearing on Friday,
Blair MP Shayne Neumann will front the hearing on Friday, Contributed

The thrust of Mr Rice's questions to the Ipswich public figures will be revealed today but the QT understands it will include the issue of "undeclared groups", based on the CCC's stated areas of investigation into the 2016 local government elections and on complaints made to this paper from unsuccessful candidates at the last election and statements made on their campaign social media sites. At least two of those candidates claim to have made submissions to the CCC.

Mr Rice said yesterday that "some candidates engaged in behaviours that were interpreted by others as evidence of the candidates campaigning as part of an unregistered or undeclared group".

Cr Paul Tully will also front the hearing today,
Cr Paul Tully will also front the hearing today, Contributed

"These behaviours included receiving campaign donations from the same source, using the same campaign resources... whether it be campaign managers or volunteers to hand out how-to-vote cards... issuing joint how-to-vote cards with other candidates, advertising alongside other candidates - for example on billboards - or having close personal and professional connections to other candidates."

"Some candidates who ran as independents were perceived to have been aligned with a major political party without appropriate transparency of any such alignment.

"These perceptions were based on behaviours such as candidates receiving donations from the party or its members, having worked for one of the party's members of parliament, being current or former members of the party, using party volunteers to hand out how-to-vote cards on polling days and distributing how-to-vote cards that contained the party's branding - for examples colours and logo or part of the party's name.

Mr Rice said "some candidates received a substantial amount of their campaign funding from property and construction companies, giving rise to concerns about real or perceived conflicts for councillors".

The QT understands the above areas will be lines of questioning asked of the Ipswich public figures.

Many candidates appeared on joint how-to-vote cards with Cr Pisasale at the top of the list.

The University of Queensland&#39;s Professor Graeme Orr weighed in on the hearing.
The University of Queensland's Professor Graeme Orr weighed in on the hearing.

UQ's Professor Graeme Orr, an expert in electoral law, earlier told the QT that "candidates X and Z recommending you vote for Mayor Pisasale is not evidence of a group and the CMC has already made that point".

"If the how-to-vote cards were the tip of a larger iceberg and people were meeting and co-ordinating behind the scenes, sharing monetary resources and discussing the potential of working as a voting block that would take you over the edge," he said.

"If you advertise as independents, but you are running effectively behind the scenes as a group, that can be an offence."

The last Ipswich local government election was the most vitriolic in memory with accusations flying thick and fast of corrupt behaviour from certain quarters.

In December the CCC recommended the government consider making it an offence for any person to publicise allegations of corrupt conduct against a councillor or candidate during a local government election period, without first notifying the CCC and allowing at least three months to find whether the allegations have merit.

Mayor Pisasale said he looked forward to attending the hearing today.
Mayor Pisasale said he looked forward to attending the hearing today. Rob Williams

Cr Pisasale said he was looking forward to his appearance today at the hearing and that he would back any legislation to stop candidates conducting smear campaigns during elections.

"I am very happy to appear and I think it is absolutely fantastic this is happening to clear up all the innuendo and cloud that hangs over this city due to failed candidates," he said.

"I am sick and tired of the lack of strong legislation to protect good candidates from people with axes to grind.

"I want to make sure that legislation protects candidates and their families.

"I ran my election as a fair independent and we ran our campaign straight down the line with a great crew of volunteers behind me."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ccc editors picks hearing paul pisasale

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
LIVE STREAM: Pisasale wants funding to be based on votes

LIVE STREAM: Pisasale wants funding to be based on votes

CCC UPDATE: Mayor also backs early declaration of donors for all candidates

Gatecrashers cause 'devastating' damage to hall

Peak Crossing Hall (pictured) was vandalised at a birthday party on Good Friday.

HALL committee members call on two girls responsible to own up

Cyclone Debbie damage bill will dominate State Budget

Cyclone Debbie: the aftermath, Wednesday March 29.

The Budget will be hit hard in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie

Court warned high-profile child rapist could strike again

'HIGH RISK': Notorious child rapist Douglas Brian Jackway

Child rapist makes bid for freedom.

Local Partners

LIVE STREAM: Pisasale wants funding to be based on votes

CCC UPDATE: Mayor also backs early declaration of donors for all candidates

Pisasale up first at CCC public hearing today

READY: Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale is set to appear at a CCC public hearing today.

Mayor calls for strong legislation to stop smear campaigns

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Fans invited to be in Lady Gaga's new movie

EVER wanted to be in a movie with Lady Gaga? The singer has made it possible - if you're willing to pay of course.

Alice Cooper announces Aussie tour 40 years after first trip Down Under

WE'RE NOT WORTHY: Shock rocker Alice Cooper has announced his 13th Australian tour.

Alice Cooper is coming back to Australia to tour in October.

World's most famous non-superhero draws police attention

A scene from the movie Deadpool.

The world's biggest movie star / mischief maker watched by police

Maryborough rallies to get Mary Poppins movie premiere here

Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) returns to the Banks home after many years and uses her magical skills to help the now grown up Michael and Jane rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives in the first image from the set of the movie Mary Poppins Returns. Supplied by Disney.

Show your support by signing a petition.

Simple mistake sends home MKR favourites

Two MKR favourites stuff up something simple.

Train rolls in for Australian tour this winter

Grammy Award-winning band Train is heading to Australia for a series of shows this winter.

DROPS of Jupiter chart toppers Train are headed Down Under.

The Star Wars fan theory that’s sweeping the internet

Adam Driver at his menacing best as Kylo Ren in the new Star Wars trailer.

Has Luke turned to the Dark Side of the Force?

Stylish Brick 3 Year Old Brick

263 Cedar Road, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Positioned in the fast growing corridor of Redbank Plains where established properties can be purchased well below what it cost you to build a new property and...

LOTS OF ROOM WITH SHED, POOL &amp; MORE!

65 Cemetery Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 4 $389,000

Yes we've got room here for all the extras! With a second driveway leading to the sheds and rear yard, you'll have plenty of storage room on this huge 1012m2...

THE PERFECT HOME FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

17 Staaten Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $325,000

This amazing and feature packed family home is less than seven years old and located in a prime new home area in ever popular Brassall. It has all the right...

POSITION! POSITION! POSITION!

4/14A Macquarie Street, Booval 4304

Unit 2 1 1 $215,000

If it is time to leave home, we have found a great place to start that won’t break the bank. Located in a great position close and handy to Booval Fair shopping...

STRAIGHT FROM A FAIRYTALE!

51 Stephenson Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 2 2 OFFERS FROM...

Sitting high, in a sought after suburb of Coalfalls, this property is truly unique. From the street it looks like it has come straight out of a childhood...

THE PERFECT SUB-DIVIDER - IN A QUALITY LOCATION !!

11 Greenham Street, Raceview 4305

House 2 1 2 $309,000 neg

Situated in a quiet sought after area on a massive, flat 1012m2 block, this is the subdivider you've been waiting for. Block with this kind of potential rarely...

Perfect Investment or Lifestyle Living!

1071 Warrill View-Peak Crossing Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

3 2 6 OFFERS FROM...

Proudly presenting this fantastic opportunity of 40 acres just a few minutes from the township of Peak Crossing. Featuring three generously sized bedrooms with...

ANOTHER UNDER CONTRACT BY DEAN STENZEL

71/40 Gledson Street, North Booval 4304

Unit 3 2 1 CONTACT AGENT

This trendy little townhouse is located in the popular gated Azzure Village Complex which has a full service on-site management and includes facilities such as...

ANOTHER UNDER CONTRACT BY DEAN STENZEL

40 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 CONTACT AGENT

FRESH to the market is this feature packed, lowset Brassall home. This home has been well maintained, and is perfectly suited for first home buyers wanting to...

Secluded but Not Isolated

16 Ruby Crescent, Willowbank 4306

House 4 1 6 $490,000...

With a short commute to Amberley Air Base and Ipswich, Willowbank is positioned in a prime location to live on acreage but be close to the city with all the...

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Big boost for Bulcock St

THE RIGHT MIX: Boost Caloundra franchisee Sid Solmaz Len Greedy and Alan Gray of Ray White Commercial Caloundra on site at the new juice bar in Bulcock St.

Healthy choices as Sunshine Coast gets new fresh juice bar

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!