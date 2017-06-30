21°
News

Pisasale searched for Jamie Oliver before $50,000 seizure

Charlie Peel, Liam Walsh, | 30th Jun 2017 5:13 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

PAUL Pisasale went on a fruitless manhunt for celebrity chef Jamie Oliver in Melbourne the day before being stopped with $50,000 in cash, according to the former Ipswich mayor's friend.

It is the latest bizarre tale to explain why the former mayor was in Melbourne and what he was doing when he supposedly answered a mate's call to carry the money to Brisbane.

The explanation is now under scrutiny with a supposed meeting with Mr Oliver, there to promote his Ministry of Food, never taking place.
 

Former Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, left, searched for celebrity chef Jamie Oliver ahead of having $50,000 cash seized by police, according to his friend and barrister Sam Di Carlo.
Former Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, left, searched for celebrity chef Jamie Oliver ahead of having $50,000 cash seized by police, according to his friend and barrister Sam Di Carlo. AAP

Mr Pisasale was stopped at Melbourne Airport on May 13 with $50,000 cash, which he was allegedly carrying as a favour for his friend, barrister Sam Di Carlo.

Mr Di Carlo on Thursday said the politician had told him the reason behind the trip was to present the plaque to Mr Oliver on May 12 but when he arrived late, due to a TV interview, he went from venue to venue trying to find the British chef.

More at Courier-Mail

News Corp Australia

Topics:  courts ipswich jamie oliver paul pisasale

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Servos are gouging you, says ACCC. Here's how to avoid it

Servos are gouging you, says ACCC. Here's how to avoid it

THE price of petrol is at its higher in almost two years, with the average driver now paying 129.1c per litre of fuel, the highest since September 2015.

  • News

  • 30th Jun 2017 8:51 AM

UPDATE: Police lay charges after finding cannabis

"They’ve torn through a terminally ill cancer patient’s house, raided his home and taken everything off him."

A 60-year-old man has been charged

PHOTOS: Most beautiful hikes in the Scenic Rim revealed

Outdoor educator Andrew Stephan is passionate about showing students the beauty of the Scenic Rim.

OUTDOOR passion leads Andrew to dream job hiking stunning landscape

Winter bites: Temps to hit zero as 'severe frost' looms

Sky News weather frost forecast for Saturday morning shows ‘severe’ frost across much of the south east.

How cold will it be at your place?

Local Partners

Apparent triple suicide planned for months: euthanasia group

A euthanasia advocacy group has confirmed a Gold Coast mother and her two daughters had spent months planning their deaths

Train chaos: Security fears as commuters kept in dark

The Wednesday afternoon train from Brisbane arrives at the Nambour Railway Station at 7pm. Story about a day in the life of commuters to Brisbane on our trains by Kathy Sundstrom. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

COMMUTERS are reporting all trains have been cancelled

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Kendall and Kylie's shirts slammed, no longer for sale

Whatever they wear usually sells out — and breaks the internet — but Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been heavily criticised for their latest clothing...

Jumanji gets a 21st century reboot

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

FIRST look at new film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Greens mayor could block filming of Aquaman movie

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne takes on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. *Image digitally altered.

Aquaman is facing a new villain in the form of a Greens party mayor

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

Unfinished Battlegrounds game raises over $130 million in sales

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dead aged 91

Paddington Bear.

Duffel-coated bear became an international superstar

Adele concert tours are no more: Star quits life on the road

After a mammoth world tour, Adele hints she may never hit the road again.

Adele’s heartbreaking note to fans on final night of world tour.

MOVIE REVIEW: The House wins for Ferrell

Jason Mantzoukas, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in a scene from The House.

Will Ferrell finally crank outs a decent comedy after two duds.

Big Block, Huge Shed, Superb Investment!

27 Queen Street, Harrisville 4307

House 3 1 4 $225,000

Situated on a large 1012m2 block, accompanied with a huge 4-bay shed this 3-bedroom home with 3 phase power and a commercial zoning in the heart of Harrisville is...

Private Sanctuary, Central Location!

9 Petaine Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Situated on a 620m2 corner block, on one side we have the serine June Court with only 8 properties and the other side one of Raceview’s quietest, majority owner...

Yielding at 6%, Freshly Renovated and Walking Distance to Rail!

7 Irvine Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Situated on a 607m2 block walking distance to East Ipswich train station, East Ipswich Primary School and only a 5-minute drive to Ipswich CBD! This freshly...

WALK TO BOOVAL FAIR CAFES SHOPS &amp; RAIL

6/12 MacQuarie Street, Booval 4304

Apartment 2 1 1 Offers Above ...

OWNER HAS REDUCED THE PRICE TO MEET THE MARKET!!! IDEAL LOCATION FOR SET & FORGET INVESTMENT OR MOVE IN FOR SUPER EASY & CONVENIENT LIFESTYLE Literally a five...

MASSIVE PRICE REDUCTION!!!! OWNER MOVED &amp; WANTS IT SOLD

47 Rea Road, Karalee 4306

6 2 4 ONLY $589,000...

EXTRAORDINARY VALUE FOR BIG FAMILY HOME ON JUST OVER 7 ACRES (2.86Ha) of PRIME LAND in KARALEE Growth Corridor Just over 7 acres (2.86Ha) of Development or...

LUXURIOUS ENTERTAINER ON A BIG 1010M2 BLOCK

169 Edwards Street, Flinders View 4305

House 5 2 3 $649,000

This highly appealing and truly outstanding property has it all, Big Block, Pool, Shed & Size + technology. When it comes to lifestyle this huge family residence...

POSITION, POOL &amp; PARKING

23 Lance Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 5 $489,000

This absolutely perfectly presented family home is in a terrific street surrounded by home owners and is only a short walk to the popular Winston Glades shopping...

Luxury Living in a Superior Location.

565 Hume Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

Unit 3 2 2 Priced From...

Upon entering these executive units, you will immediately notice that no expense has been spared. With high ceilings, modern finishes and unique design elements...

Super Trendy Detached Townhouse!

5/52 Edith Drive, North Ipswich 4305

Unit 3 1 1 $269,000

If you are looking for a super low maintenance and ultra-trendy detached townhouse to either live in or indeed as an investment then look no further. They do not...

Up High, Great Views And Built On Solid Ground!

27 Burgess Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $319,000

Situated on a 620m2 block on a quiet cul-de-sec with a park at the end and only hundreds of metres away from Raceview primary school. This home is ready for it's...

Housing pain as one in five Gladstone homes empty

DEPRESSING DATA: Census data has revealed Gladstone vacancies are on a rise.

Census data reveals number of unoccupied homes.

Agent judged among the world's best

Century 21 on Duporth principal Damien Said with team members Ryan Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Kristie Cannon, Andrew Richardson and Sarah Beckman at the Maroochydore office.

Sunshine Coast real estate agent named in world-wide group's top 25

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!