Pisasale meeting developer during $50k cash trip

by Charlie Peel, The Courier-Mail
Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale resigned this week, citing his battle with MS.
Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale resigned this week, citing his battle with MS. David Nielsen

FORMER Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale was meeting a developer when a man allegedly delivered a package containing $50,000 cash, according to a Brisbane barrister at the centre of the money storm.

The barrister, Sam Di Carlo, maintained the two events at a Melbourne hotel last month were unrelated, but conceded it was not a good look for his friend, Mr Pisasale.

The new story emerged as discrepancies arose into the Melbourne trip of Mr Pisasale, the subject of a Crime and Corruption Commission probe.

One reason given was that he was there for an event featuring UK TV chef Jamie Oliver, but a spokeswoman for Mr Oliver's Ministry of Food said "there was definitely no meeting".

Mr Pisasale resigned this week after being stopped at Melbourne airport on May 13, about to return to Brisbane, with $50,000 cash.

More on this at The Courier-Mail

Topics:  editors picks paul pisasale

