Pisasale bail opposed over witness contact fears

Charlie Peel, David Murray | 23rd Jun 2017 6:30 AM
Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale leaves the police watch house in Brisbane.
Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale leaves the police watch house in Brisbane. Dan Peled/AAP

POLICE opposed bail of Paul Pisasale out of concern for his welfare and fears the colourful former Ipswich mayor would contact witnesses involved in the case.

The details revealed in court on Wednesday, where Pisasale was bailed on extortion and assault charges, could not be published yesterday due to a broad suppression order issued by Magistrate Terry Gardiner.

 

However, following a legal challenge by media agencies including The Courier-Mail, some of those details can now be made public.

The objection to bail affidavit, which outlines the Crime and Corruption Commission's allegations made against Pisasale and reasons for his arrest, remains suppressed. The embattled former mayor copped two further blows yesterday when he was dumped as a member of Labor Party and the subject of a fresh CCC complaint by Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller.

 

In court on Wednesday, Pisasale's lawyer Glen Cranny sought to prevent an "additional burden" being put on his client by limiting media reporting on the case.

paul pisasale police



