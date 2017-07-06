Pisasale acquaintance's shed raided for 'council property'

ESKIES, barbecues and memorabilia meant for Ipswich City Council have allegedly been found by police in a backyard shed at the home of a close acquaintance of former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale.
The items were supposedly meant to be auctioned off or donated, but they were discovered during a raid on the home by the Crime and Corruption Commission last month.
The Courier-Mail understands the items were seized from the backyard storage area during a second raid.
The former mayor was well known for giving away Ipswich-branded paraphernalia, such as umbrellas, stationery, teacups and golfing equipment.
A controversial four-page document tabled in Parliament on June 14 by Cairns MP Rob Pyne alleged council staff were "upset" by the mayor's purchasing of fundraising items.
