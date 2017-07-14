Petersen: 'We need a whitewash'

Dr Patricia Petersen is set to run for Mayor of Ipswich at the 2016 local government elections. Photo: Contributed

A COUNCIL whitewash is the only outcome that will satisfy many Ipswich voters, says Patricia Petersen, including her.

Dr Petersen said she did not commission the ReachTEL poll.

The qualified sexologist said the latest poll was telling when it comes to the mood among voters who, despite usual trends, appear ready to vote someone entirely new into the city's top job.

According to the poll, 41% of responders would vote for someone not on the current council, given the choice.

"Usually it is very difficult to dislodge incumbents and we have two incumbents in Cr Paul Tully and Cr Andrew Antoniolli," Dr Petersen said.

"However, the community views the current council as stale.

"The community is after fresh blood and a fresh approach.

"The community doesn't want to see the current council culture, which has been in place for a very long time, continue so from that point of view I am not surprised by the results to that question."

Dr Petersen acknowledged it was only speculation, but believes the poll was commissioned by a political party considering running an endorsed candidate.

The question on reducing rates didn't surprise her either.

She said people didn't mind paying rates but they wanted value for money.

"Based on the feedback I am receiving people aren't feeling as though they getting bang for their buck," Dr Petersen said. "They go to their local parks and find syringes or rubbish.... Dump fees are too high."