29°
News

'Pet lover' jailed for stabbing girlfriend's cat 14 times

Emma Clarke
| 12th Apr 2017 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

CHOOSING a knife from his collection and fuelled by bourbon, a man stabbed his girlfriend's cat 14 times.

Bodie-James Amos killed the animal and wrapped it in a jumper before he chucked it in the bin.

It was only the beginning of a violent, drunken night of offending in which Amos assault his girlfriend, threaten to kill himself, ram a car off the road and threaten police with knives and a tomahawk in July 2015.

An Ipswich court this week heard Amos was a "pet lover".

After he killed the cat, the 26-year-old then turned his attention to his girlfriend, pushing her head into a bed post, strangling her and threatening to kill her and saying, "she was going to die".

The assault inside her Blackbutt home lasted half an hour, during which time on the of the woman's four young children went into the bedroom and demanded Amos "let her mummy go".

Amos told the woman to tell the girl they were "just playing".

The woman speed dialled her father during the assault and Amos threw the phone across the room.

The call had already connected and the woman's parents could hear what was happening before they got in the car and drove to her rescue.

Amos tried to stop the woman from escaping but her family arrived at the house and intervened.

Police were called and arrived at the house to find Amos standing on the balcony, armed a 30cm hunting knife and a tomahawk in his hands and another knife in his pants.

With one weapon held to his chest, he shouting at police "you might want to step back because I'm not a bad shot with a knife".

"Hey sunshine haven't they told you I'm suicidal," he screamed at police.

Amos got in his car and sped off to the nearby police station, where he waved the tomahawk out the window, with the knife still to his own chest, and demanded to speak to the woman.

He then sped off in the direction of Toogoolawah, driving at a traffic controller and repeatedly ramming the car the woman's brother and uncle were travelling in.

He later told police he had performed a "pit manoeuvre".

Amos rammed the car off the road then approached police with the knife and tomahawk telling them, "if' you don't be quiet I'll cut you up, I'll cut off your fingers".

He was tasered and recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.067%.

Amos pleaded guilty to nine charges in Ipswich District Court on Monday including assault occasioning bodily harm, dangerous operation of a vehicle, going armed as to cause fear, injuring animals and serious assault of police.

He was sentenced to three years imprisonment with parole on July 20.

Judge Dennis Lynch declared 263 says pre-sentence custody and disqualified him from driving for two years.

For 24-hour support in Queensland phone DVConnect on 1800 811 811, MensLine on 1800 600 636 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

If you or somebody you know need help contact Beyondblue on 1300 224 636.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Infamous killer and rapist's desperate bid for freedom

Infamous killer and rapist's desperate bid for freedom

AN INFAMOUS killer and rapist who has spent more than 30 years in jail wants freedom so much he is willing to risk growing breasts.

  • News

  • 12th Apr 2017 8:13 AM

REVEALED: The postcodes to get a tax break after TC Debbie

Nobody wants to think about tax after Cyclone Debbie so the ATO has given Mackay people a month off.

If you owe the ATO money you can delay your payments

Pauline Hanson's chocolate eggs in the wrong basket

Senator Pauline Hanson.

OPINION: Former fish and chip shop owner is fried with latest call

Hire-car arsonist who led cops on chase wins appeal

Convicted arsonist who led police on a wild chase, to be released

Local Partners

Infamous killer and rapist's desperate bid for freedom

AN INFAMOUS killer and rapist who has spent more than 30 years in jail wants freedom so much he is willing to risk growing breasts.

EXCLUSIVE: Ipswich West One Nation candidate not done yet

I'M BACK: One Nation candidate Brad Trussell - who stepped down last week - will now contest Ipswich West at the next state election after resolving his 'personal issues'.

One Nation candidate who quit in shock announcement makes a comeback

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

Why there will never be a Friends reunion

BAD news, Friends fans: Lisa Kudrow has explained why a reunion is simply not going to happen.

Lisa throws sensational shade at fashion critics

The famous shirt.

Lisa Wilkinson delivers the perfect response to fashion critics.

Where did it all go wrong for Jenna Elfman?

Jenna Elfman back in 1998.

SINCE Dharma and Greg, Elfman hasn’t been able to catch a break.

Original red Power Ranger praises new Aussie star

Original red Power Ranger Austin St John, from the in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV series, will be a guest at the Supanova Pop Culture Expo on the Gold Coast.

AUSTIN St John returning to our shores to greet fans at Supanova.

MOVIE REVIEW: Anne Hathaway embraces her inner monster

Anne Hathaway in a scene from the movie Colossal.

Colossal is an oddly appealing tale of errant girl power.

Married At First Sight: Sean has 'found new love'

Susan and Sean seem like the perfect couple on Married At First Sight.

Has Married At First Sight’s “horseman” Sean Hollands found love?

First look at Thor: Ragnarok

Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok.

THOR and The Hulk face off gladiator-style in teaser trailer.

PRIME INVESTMENT OR FIRST HOME OPPORTUNITY

14 Brian Street, Riverview 4303

House 3 1 1 $249,000

QUIET CULDESAC LOCATION ADJACENT PARKLAND HANDY TO PUBLIC TRANSPORT, LOCAL SHOPS & RAIL SOLID 1950’s HOME – Built To Last Don’t miss the opportunity to start...

Charming Colonial

182 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $269,000

With the market moving and homes are selling quickly this charming colonial home is ready for a renovation whether it be now or down the track. Live in the...

CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGED !!! PROPERTY MUST SELL !!! HUGE PRICE REDUCTION !!

00 Goebels Rd ( Cnr M Hines Rd), Mount Forbes 4340

House 3 1 3 Offers From...

FIVE ACRE COUNTRY ESCAPE WITHIN MINUTES OF THE CITY TWO MAGESTIC NORFOLK PINES to Welcome Your Entry “A” Frame Double Storey Home (circa 1982) on LOCAL HISTORIC ...

REDUCED $20,000!

21 Lusitania Street, Newtown 4305

Residential Land VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ... $199,000

VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ARE 865 SQUARE METERS AND HAVE A 19 METER FRONTAGE. IDEALY SUITED TO DUAL OCCUPANCY BUT A LARGE...

Lifestyle Change with &amp; Room for a Horse

7 Craswell Court, Chuwar 4306

House 3 2 2 $549,000

Have you been dreaming of a lifestyle change, sick and tired of living on top of your neighbours and the constant noise? You're over trying to drive down the...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL AT AUCTION!

23 Greenway Circuit, Mount Ommaney 4074

Town House 4 2 2 SUBMIT OFFERS

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of Brisbane's best residencies. With all the amenities you would normally associate with a luxury resort this home...

DEVELOPMENT POTENTIAL IN BOOVAL

26 Marian Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 3 Under Contract!

Here is a rare opportunity to secure a large parcel of land in the development corridor of Booval. The home itself is solid & well maintained but with the years...

Easy Living - Peaceful &amp; Quiet

2A Clare Avenue, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $327,000

Located on the high side of the road, this lowset brick home is in a peaceful and quiet setting. The home boasts large living areas, wide hallway and 3 bedrooms...

In need of some TLC

25/74 Coopers Road, Willowbank 4306

Apartment 2 1 2 $159,900

Palm Meadows Over 50's Retirement Living has this 2 bedroom home on offer. The home is a two bedroom, fully self-contained home with tandem carport along the side...

IDEAL FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

70 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $265,000

A fantastic opportunity awaits for first home buyers or investors, with no work to be done, its ready for you to move in straight away, and a massive yard in the...

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!